Antenna Experts Official Launches Helix Antenna

Delhi, India, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Antenna Experts has always remained at the top position in the field of manufacturing the different types of antennas. It makes a wide range of antennas for military communication and other areas. The company has recently launched a Helix Antenna for space and satellite communications.

The company announced the launch of this antenna at its recent event. At this event, the CEO and Chairman of Antenna Experts said, “Many space programs are being conducted these days in various countries. Looking at the importance of space communication, our company has finally launched the Omni Quadrifilar Helix Antenna. It has a circular shape and a wide bandwidth and provides many benefits in space communication.”

The CEO further explained the benefits of this new antenna. He said, “We have manufactured the best Helix Antenna with rich features and premium-grade components. This antenna is developed by some of our best engineers and professionals after hard work of years.

Our Military Quadrifilar Helix Antenna makes communication easy between space and earth. We have used the best technologies in making this antenna. It can be used in any kind of harsh weather because of superior-grade components. Our Quadrifilar Helix Antenna does not rust or corrode due to moist, pollutants, snow, rain, or other environmental elements.

It is very easy to maintain this lightweight antenna and can be installed in no time. Our antenna makes long-distance communication precise and simple. It is portable as well as a comfortable antenna to carry anywhere. No special tools or equipment are required to install our helix antenna on any surface.

Our antenna will work for years without any cost of maintenance or repairs. Our company sells the best Quadrifilar Helix Antenna in both national and international markets.”

About Antenna Experts

Antenna Experts is a reputed manufacturer of different kinds of antennas. It makes a variety of antennas for various purposes and fields. From military to space communication, the company makes antennas for every field.

It is a leading Antenna Manufacturer with sound industry experience. The company has an experienced team of engineers and technicians to make a variety of antennas like whip antennas, log periodic dipole antennas, ship antennas, marine antennas, ILs antennas, FTS antennas, military satcom antennas, etc. It sells its products in many countries of the globe.

The company provides the best service, high-quality products, and competitive rates to the customers. It has created a good image in the world in the area of manufacturing antennas.