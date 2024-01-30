Global Automotive Premium Audio System Market is expected to reach $21.6 billion by 2030 – An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

Lucintel’s latest study found that, The future of the global automotive premium audio system market looks promising with opportunities in the luxury car and mid-segment car markets. The global automotive premium audio system market is expected to reach an estimated $21.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing development of 34-speaker premium audio systems, growing demand for enhanced in-car entertainment experiences, and advancements in audio technology and connectivity options.

In this market, speaker and amplifier are the major segments of automotive premium audio system market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that speaker is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Automotive Premium Audio System Market is marked by presence of several big and small players. Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, Harman International, Klipsch Audio Technologies, Bang & Olufsen, Alpine Electronics, Sonos, Onkyo, Panasonic Automotive System, and Blaupunkt are the major suppliers in the automotive premium audio system market.

