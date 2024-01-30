Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market to Reach $64.7 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aluminum curtain wall market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and resideential markets. The global aluminum curtain wall market is expected to reach an estimated $64.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for securing the exterior walls of commercial buildings and rising demand for lightweight curtain walls in construction projects.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in aluminum curtain wall market to 2030 by type (stick-built, semi-unitized, and unitized), application (commercial and residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, stick-built, semi-unitized, and unitized are the major segments of aluminum curtain wall market by type. Lucintel forecasts that unitized will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it ensures economical labor expenses, affordable installation costs, and minimized on-site operations.

Download sample by clicking on aluminum curtain wall market

Within this market, commercial will remain the larger segment due to increasing demand for high-end entertainment, shopping, and recreational complexes.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing government efforts and actions, which aims at advancing infrastructure development in the region.

Alumil Aluminium Industry, EFCO, Gutmann, Hansen, and Kawneer are the major suppliers in the aluminum curtain wall market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056