Flooring Industry: List of Key End-Users and Innovators

Flooring Industry Data Book – Ceramic Tiles, Resilient Flooring, Soft Covering Flooring, Wood & Laminate Flooring Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Flooring Industry was valued at USD 266.48 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s flooring industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Ceramic Tiles Market Insights

The global ceramic tiles market size was estimated at USD 59,692.1 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing demand for aesthetically, superior and durable wall and floor covering solutions and consumer trends in floor design have been driving industry growth of the market over the past few years. Expansion of offices & workspaces, improving consumer lifestyle, and rapid urbanization are factors that have also contributed to the market growth. The tremendous cost of rehabilitation has created a demand for materials with a much longer life span and requiring minimal maintenance. This is expected to have a positive impact on the industry over the forecast period. Ceramic tiles are available in a variety of colors, textures, and sizes which has led to an increase in the attractiveness of this market segment over the past years.

The growth in construction spending in the emerging Middle Eastern and Asia Pacific economies can be attributed to the strong industrial and economic development coupled with population expansion, which is likely to have a positive impact on the demand for ceramic tiles in these regions over the forecast period. Furthermore, the governments of emerging economies have invested significantly in public infrastructures such as offices, building hospitals, and housing societies.

The positive outlook of the healthcare sector in the U.S. is expected to promote the demand for anti-bacterial, stain & water-resistant, low-maintenance, and highly durable flooring over the forecast period. Changing consumer preferences coupled with increasing options for decorative flooring to improve the aesthetics of commercial buildings such as offices and business centers are further expected to promote the demand over the forecast period.

Resilient Flooring Market Insights

The global resilient flooring market size was USD 29,225.3 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the benefits of resilient flooring, such as impact & scratch resistance, waterproofing, odor-proofing, and durability, in comparison to other flooring alternatives. In addition, the expansion of ultramodern workspaces and offices and rapid urbanization would further escalate the growth of the resilient flooring market.

The emergence of India, Taiwan, and Mexico as the upcoming manufacturing hubs will not only result in the establishment of factories but also in the migration of large population close to these centers, thus resulting in the development of new cities or expansion of the existing cities. This factor is expected to play an important role in developing the market for resilient flooring over the forecast period.

With an ever-increasing growth in interior segment and real estate, floor covering solutions, accessories, and equipment have gained considerable importance. The product is expected to continue its dominance, as it is economical and offers considerable longevity in comparison to conventional solutions.

Flooring Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and strong market position through implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launch, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution network in the global as well as regional markets.

Key players operating in the Flooring Industry are:

Shaw Industries, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Gerflor

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Polyflor

