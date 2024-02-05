Clarendale West End Hosts Open House Event for the Information Center

Nashville, Tennessee, 2024-Feb-05 — /EPR Network/ — Clarendale West End invites the community to an exciting open house event at the Clarendale West End Information Center on January 24, 2024. The event will occur from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm at 3212 West End Avenue STE 200, Nashville, TN 37203.

This open house provides a unique opportunity for individuals to discover the distinctive offerings of Nashville’s newest luxury senior living community, which is scheduled to open in Fall 2024. Attendees will have the chance to meet the Clarendale West End team, explore the Information Center, and gain valuable insights into the amenities and features that will set this community apart.

Guests are invited to indulge in a delightful experience with hors d’oeuvres and beverages served throughout the event. Clarendale West End is also pleased to offer complimentary valet parking to ensure a convenient and enjoyable visit.

The Information Center serves as a hub for information about the upcoming senior living community, and the open house aims to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all attendees. Whether individuals are potential residents, family members, or curious about the future of senior living in Nashville, this event promises an informative and enjoyable experience for everyone.

For more information on the open house event or the new senior living complex, contact Clarendale West End at 629-262-9414.

About Clarendale West End: Clarendale West End epitomizes exceptional senior living, uniting extraordinary residences, services, and amenities with a devoted team committed to individual well-being. From leadership to housekeeping, the staff, inspired by the Nashville community, endeavors to ensure an outstanding experience. As a part of Life Care Services, boasting over 50 years of proven expertise in senior living, Clarendale West End offers a lifestyle-centered, high-quality environment tailored to unique needs.

Company: Clarendale West End

Address: 3212 West End Avenue STE 200

City: Nashville

State: TN

Zip code: 37203

Telephone number: 629-262-9414

Email address: LIFE@clarendalewestend.com