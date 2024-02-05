#1 National Bestselling Author Anita R. Henderson releases her book

Becoming the Minimalist Entrepreneur: Lessons from My Journey to Work Less, Earn More, and Play More – A Memoir

ATLANTA, GA, 2024-Feb-05 — /EPR Network/ — Author Anita R. Henderson joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her new book, Becoming the Minimalist Entrepreneur: Lessons from My Journey to Work Less, Earn More, and Play More – A Memoir, which was released Tuesday, January 16th, 2024, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Anita R. Henderson, an accomplished CEO, speaker, and eight-time bestselling author, has achieved National Bestseller status on Amazon with her latest book, Becoming the Minimalist Entrepreneur: Lessons from My Journey to Work Less, Earn More, and Play More – A Memoir. With over twenty-five years in business, she is a beacon of guidance for entrepreneurs, demonstrating through her own story the power of embracing a minimalist entrepreneurial journey. Her book, far from a conventional how-to, is a personal narrative that redefines success, encouraging entrepreneurs to find their unique path and value. Based in the Atlanta area, Anita’s work is a compelling manifesto for solopreneurs seeking to craft their own stories and redefine business on their own terms.

Elite Online Publishing marketed, promoted, and reached the National Bestseller list in THREE Categories in the USA, including Business Writing Skills, Self-Employment, and Small Business. She also achieved THREE #1 Hot New Release categories in the USA.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Every solopreneur has a story worth sharing, you included.

This is not a how-to book. Instead, it is one solopreneur’s journey presented as a model for the flexibility and individuality of twenty-first-century entrepreneurship.

Becoming the minimalist entrepreneur is a journey to escape the burdens of what “they” say is the right way to be in business, and to boldly accept the freedom and audacity to define it for yourself and not feel like you’re doing it wrong.

There are innumerable lessons on the minimalist entrepreneur journey. You have to figure it out with every step you take. Each lesson along the way makes up your journey and makes you better, if you allow it to. Those lessons create your story. And your story matters.

So what does it mean to become the minimalist entrepreneur? It’s not what you think. Read Anita’s story to find out.

Watch the Book Trailer

https://youtu.be/BZO-prWEZqE?si=k3oRbj53OBhAqsKJ

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anita Henderson is a CEO, a nationally-recognized speaker, and an eight-times published author and ghostwriter with #1 bestselling and award-winning titles. As a successful author coach and book publishing strategist, she has helped a wide range of thought leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs add “author of” to their bios.

With more than twenty-five years in business, Anita has inspired and guided many other entrepreneurs on their own journeys to success. Her evolution as a business owner has taught her valuable lessons about what it takes to know your value, ask for what you want, squash imposter syndrome, and embrace your comfort zone.

An avid traveler, nature lover, and all-around book nerd, Anita lives near Atlanta, Georgia with her husband Michael.

Website: WriteYourLife.net

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your #1 bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in Anita R. Henderson’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

