Future Electronics To Host Internal Training on Internet of Things

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is hosting a new internal training “Power Hour” focused on the Internet of Things.

The hour-long session, entitled “Internet of Things (IoT) – what is it and how does it affect me?” will take place at Future Electronics’ Montreal headquarters on January 29th, 2024. The session will be hosted by Lazina Rahman, Technical Marketing Engineer for Future Connectivity Solutions, and Remy Bhilotra, Director of Product Marketing for Future Connectivity Solutions. Interested employees are invited to reserve their place as attendance is limited.

“Unlock the future of connected living! In this engaging presentation, we’ll look at what is IoT, exploring its building blocks and the incredible impact it has had on our daily lives,” says Future Electronics’ learning and development team. The Power Hour will cover how IoT has transformed various industries, from healthcare to smart cities, and gain insight into the endless possibilities that lie ahead in this technological landscape.

“Power Hour” is a new lecture series available to all Future Electronics employees at the Montreal headquarters. Power Hour aims to provide employees with insights from experts who have mastered the art of excelling in both their personal lives and their careers. Future Electronics’ learning and development team launched these hour-long sessions to enhance knowledge sharing and professional development within the organization for all who are interested.

Power Hour presentations offer insights, best practices, and actionable strategies related to a variety of topics including Cybersecurity, Supplier Management, and The World of IoT, as well as personal improvement.

Future Electronics looks forward to welcoming all interested employees to the Power Hour on January 29th, 2024. The company is proud to offer innovative and exciting ways for employees to branch out and learn about new and relevant topics.

