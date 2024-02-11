Global Veterinary Wound Cleansers Market experiencing a 10.2% CAGR, aiming for a valuation of US$ 488.2 Million by 2033

According to data from Future Market Insights, the global veterinary wound cleansers market demand is anticipated to expand globally at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecasted time period. The market value is anticipated to have increased from US$ 185.2 million in 2023 to US$ 488.2 million by 2033. The market for veterinary wound cleansers was valued at US$ 169.5 Million by the end of 2022, and in 2023, it is expected to expand by 9.2% year over year.

The global veterinary wound cleansers industry size is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by several factors including increasing cases of animal diseases and growing government funding towards research and development field for their disease management.

The propagation of foot and mouth diseases (FMD) among cattle is becoming increasingly challenging because of numerous disease strains such as FMDV Type O, FMDV Type A, and FMDV Type SATs. Being a highly contagious viral illness, FMD affects animals with cloven hooves, such as pigs, cattle, and sheep.

An article was published on Nov 2019 in Viruses Journal to review the various aspects of Foot and Mouth Disease Virus Isolates in Ethiopia for the period of 2008 to 2018. According to the article, young animals have a greater case fatality rate for the majority of FMDV strains than adult livestock species (1-5%), ranging from 5% to 94% for lambs, 80% for certain calves, and 100% for suckling piglets.

FMD-affected animals frequently develop painful and erosive lesions on their paws, mouth, and teats. Effective wound cleansers are critical for managing FMD-related wounds because they help prevent secondary infections, enhance healing, and relieve pain.

The widespread prevalence of FMD and its economic impact on the livestock industry create demand for specific FMD wound cleansers. In order to improve animal health and reduce disease spread, veterinary wound cleanser manufacturers must cater to this specific market sector by delivering solutions that successfully meet the special wound care demands associated with FMD.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

By animal type, companion animal contributed around US$ 105.1 Million in 2022. Due to expanding pet ownership rates and increasing spending on pet healthcare, the companion animal segment dominates the market for veterinary wound cleansers.

By end user, veterinary hospitals & clinics contributed around US$ 129.5 Million in 2022. A combination of their enormous patient base and specialized care, veterinary hospitals and clinics dominate the end user segment globally.

By region, North America held dominant share in world in 2022 contributing around US$ 56.3 Million. Presence of modern veterinary medical facilities along with elevated adoption rates of wound cleansers, North America dominates the global market.

“The global market is expected to grow because of the rising prevalence of chronic wound diseases like FMD.” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition:

The veterinary wound cleansers market is highly competitive, with key players including Elanco, Vetoquinol, Virbac, Innovacyn Inc., Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, Jorgen Kruuse, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Neogen Corporation, Ethicon, Sonoma Pharma, AMERX Health Care Corp. These companies are actively working towards collaborations with healthcare institutes for upgrading their research process as well as clinical trial process.

In October 2022, Virbac and the World Small Animal Veterinary Association collaborated in order to assist the Reproduction Control Committee, giving global veterinarians access to the most up-to-date resources and information in the continuously growing field of reproduction control.

In November 2021, Vetoquinol received European Commission approval to sell Felpreva for the prevention and treatment of mixed parasite infestations in cats.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the veterinary wound cleansers market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global veterinary wound cleansers market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader

The analysis is based on animal type (companion animal and livestock animal), by end user (veterinary hospitals & clinics, homecare and research institutes) across seven key regions around the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in Veterinary Wound Cleansers Industry Research:

By Animal Type:

Companion Animal

Livestock Animal

By End User:

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

