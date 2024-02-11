Lucintel Forecasts Fillers in the Personal Care Market to Reach $226.4 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Fillers in the Personal Care Market is projected to reach an estimated $0.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for oral care market and growth in hygiene products.

Browse 116 figures / charts and 121 tables in this 200 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in fillers in the global personal care market by filler type (mica, talc, kaolin, calcium carbonate, microsphere, bismuth oxychloride, silica, and others), application (facial care, oral care, body care, hygiene care and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that talc will remain the largest filler type segment due to their wide usage as fillers in face powder, foundation, face cream, and blushers. Lucintel predicts that mica filler will witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing consumption of mica in color cosmetic products.

Within the filler for personal care market, fascial care will remain the largest application due to increasing demand for face powders and growing consumer purchasing powers. Hygiene care market is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported b increasing demand for sanitary and baby diaper market.

APAC will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing per capita income and working population leading the demand for cosmetics and hygiene products.

Major players of fillers in the global personal care market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. J Imerys, Mondo Minerals, Omya, Mineral Technologies, Daruka Mminerals, Nippon Talc, BASF are among the major fillers in the global personal care providers.

