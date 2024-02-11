Lucintel Forecasts Zinc Market to Reach $78.2 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Zinc Market is projected to reach an estimated $78.2 billion by 2028 from $69.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for galvanized steel and infrastructure development in emerging markets like India, Brazil, and Indonesia. Furthermore, growing demand from niche applications like smartphones, electric vehicles, mild hybrid engines, and power grid storage will drive the global zinc market.

Browse 134 figures / charts and 113 tables in this 230-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in zinc market by end use (construction and infrastructure, transportation, consumer goods, industrial machinery, and others), application (galvanizing, zinc base alloy, brass and bronze, zinc compounds, zinc semis, and others), process (hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical), by source (primary and secondary), by mining location type (underground, open pit type, and combination of both), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Construction and infrastructure market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use, the zinc market is segmented into construction and infrastructure, transportation, consumer goods, industrial machinery, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the construction and infrastructure market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing urbanization, industrialization, building, and construction activities.

“Within the zinc market, the galvanizing segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the galvanizing segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand of galvanized steel in construction, automobile, and other industrial sectors.

“Asia pacific will dominate the zinc market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization, industrialization, and building and construction activities in this region, especially in China and India.

Major players of zinc market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Glencore International AG, Nyrstar N.V., Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Korea Zinc Co., Ltd., Boliden Group, China Minmetals Corp. Ltd., Nexa Resources SA, Shaanxi Non-ferrous Metals Holding Group Co., Ltd, Teck Resources Ltd., Peñoles, Noranda Income Fund are among the major zinc providers.

