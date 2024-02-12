Safety and security is expected to remain the largest segment in the global smart home market

An exciting new study from the team of Lucintel found that smart home market is expected to reach $286.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.9%. There are significant money making opportunities available in this market and companies planning to enter this market need to differentiate in order to maximize their return on investment.

The smart home market is segmented based on application, product and service, technology, and region. In this market, safety and security is expected to remain the largest application, and wireless segment is expected to remain the largest technology. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and increasing awareness related to safety and security.

Development of voice assistant technology for high-end automated households, emergence of air quality sensor devices that measure volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and growing adoption of video-enabled drones are emerging trends having impact on dynamics of the industry.

Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson ADT Corporation, Control4 Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Philips, Acuity Brands, and Vivint Inc are some of the major players profiled in this 182 page report.

Some of the Key Questions answered in this exclusive report are:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the smart home market by application (safety and security, home appliances, entertainment control, lighting, HVAC control, home healthcare, smart kitchen, and others), product and service type (products and services), technology (wired and wireless), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the business risks and threats to the smart home market?

Q.4 What are some changing demands of customers in the smart home market?

Q.5 What are the new developments in the smart home market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.6 What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.7 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this smart home area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.8 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this smart home market?

