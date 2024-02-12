Wireless Power Transmission Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the wireless power transmission market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the wireless power transmission market is expected to reach $35.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.7% during 2024-2030. In this market, Near-field technology is expected to remain the largest technology, and smartphones segment is expected to remain the largest application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing demand for electronic products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices, increasing expenditure for research and development proficiencies, and favorable government policies to improve the renewable energy mix within the region.

Download sample by clicking on wireless power transmission market

Integrated Device Technology, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments, Nucurrent, Murata Manufacturing Co., Energizer Holdings, and Witricity Corporation are some of the companies profiled in this report.

Some of the features of this report:

Market size estimates: Wireless power transmission market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Wireless power transmission market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Market trend (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions. Segmentation analysis: Wireless power transmission market size by various segments, such as by technology, implementation, and application in terms of value and volume shipment.

Wireless power transmission market size by various segments, such as by technology, implementation, and application in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Wireless power transmission market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Wireless power transmission market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by technologies, implementations, applications, and regions of wireless power transmission in the wireless power transmission market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different by technologies, implementations, applications, and regions of wireless power transmission in the wireless power transmission market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of wireless power transmission in the wireless power transmission market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of wireless power transmission in the wireless power transmission market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056