Lucintel Forecasts Carbon Black Market to Reach $28.3 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Carbon Black Market is projected to reach an estimated $28.3 billion by 2028 from $22.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing tire production, growth in the plastic and coating market, and increasing penetration of specialty carbon black to enhance UV protection, pigmentation, and conductivity/anti-static properties in various applications.

Browse 127 figures / charts and 120 tables in this 254 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in carbon black market by application (tire rubber, non-tire rubber, plastics, ink, coating, and others), end use industry (transportation, industrial, building and construction, printing and packaging, and others), grade (commodity carbon black and specialty carbon black), function (reinforcement, coloring, conductivity, UV protection, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Tire rubber market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the carbon black market is segmented into tire rubber, non-tire rubber, plastics, ink, coating, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the tire rubber market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

“Within the carbon black market, the transportation segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the transportation segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for tire and mechanical rubber goods.

“Asia pacific will dominate the carbon black market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, driven by higher vehicle production and shift of tire production to low-cost countries, such as India and China.

Major players of carbon black market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Birla Carbon, Cabot Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbons Holdings, OMSK Carbon Group, Tokai Carbon, Philips Carbon Black, Denka Company, Himadri Specialty Chemical, Imerys, Continental Carbon are among the major carbon black providers.

