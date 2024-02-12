Lucintel Forecasts Carbon Black in Tire Market to Reach $20.0 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Carbon Black in Tire Market is projected to reach an estimated $20.0 billion by 2028 from $15.0 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by strong demand for tires from passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in carbon black in tire market by application (passenger car tire, commercial vehicles tire, others), and end user industry (OEM, replacement), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Replacement market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end user industry, the carbon black in tire market is segmented into OEM, replacement. Lucintel forecasts that the replacement market is expected to remain the largest segment due to rising average vehicle life and continuous expansion of automotive vehicle fleet is expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

“Within the carbon black in tire market, the commercial vehicles segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the commercial vehicles segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid development of the transportation infrastructure in emerging nation and recovery in global economy.

“Asia pacific will dominate the carbon black in tire market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, propelled by higher vehicle production and shift of tire production to low-cost countries, such as India and China.

Major players of carbon black in tire market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Birla Carbon, Orion Engineered Carbon, Cabot Corporation, Omsk Carbon Group, Philips Carbon Black, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Tokai Carbon, Denka Company Limited, Himadri Specialty Chemical, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Continental Carbon Company are among the major carbon black in tire providers.

