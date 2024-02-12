Lucintel Forecasts Dope Dyed Yarn Market to Reach $20.8 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Dope Dyed Yarn Market is projected to reach an estimated $20.8 billion by 2028 from $14.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2023. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for synthetic fibers, such as polyester, nylon, and viscose in various applications and increasing use of dope dyeing technique as it improves color uniformity, color fastness, and reduces water and dyestuff consumption

Browse 93 figures / charts and 93 tables in this 211 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in dope dyed yarn market by application (textile, automotive, home furnishing and others), material type (polyester, nylon and viscose), denier (30-250, 250-500, 500-1200, and 1200-3000), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Polyester market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material type, the dope dyed yarn market is segmented into polyester, nylon and viscose. Lucintel forecasts that the polyester market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for polyester in textile industry.

“Within the dope dyed yarn market, the textile segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the textile segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand from apparel and clothing accessories.

“Asia pacific will dominate the dope dyed yarn market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growing population and rising disposable income.

Download sample by clicking on Dope Dyed Yarn Market

Major players of dope dyed yarn market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Recron, Hangzhou United Textile, Filatex, Vardhaman Textile, Far Eastern New Century, Bombay Dyeing are among the major dope dyed yarn providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056