Lucintel Forecasts BOPP Film Market to Reach $38.8 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the BOPP Film Market is projected to reach an estimated $38.8 billion by 2028 from $29.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in food packaging and increasing need for UV light barrier films.

Browse 135 figures / charts and 114 tables in this 190 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in BOPP film market by film type (transparent films, metalized films, and white/opaque), thickness (below 15 micron, 15 to 30 micron, 30 to 45 micron, and above 45 micron), application (food packaging, non-food packaging, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Transparent films market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on film type, the BOPP film market is segmented into transparent films, metalized films, and white/opaque. Lucintel forecasts that the transparent films market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for transparent films in the food industry to provide high level of aesthetic appeal in product packaging.

“Within the BOPP film market, the food packaging segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the food packaging segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for various packaged food products, such as confectionary, biscuits/bakery, snacks, and pasta.

“Asia pacific will dominate the BOPP film market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for food packaging, changing consumer lifestyle, and development of mass retailing.

Major players of BOPP film market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Jindal Poly Films, Cosmo Films Ltd., SIBUR, Uflex Limited, Treofan Group, Innovia Films, Inteplast Group, KOPAFILMS Elektrofolien GmbH, Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials are among the major BOPP film providers.

