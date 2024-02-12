Sustaining Growth: Machine Glazed Paper Market Expands with 4.6% CAGR, Driven by Food Safety Requirements and Environmentally Friendly Packaging Trends

The machine-glazed paper market is poised for substantial growth with a projected 4.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2033, reaching a market value of US$ 21.63 billion by the end of this period. This surge can be attributed to the escalating demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, driven by mounting environmental concerns.

Over the past two decades, the machine glazed paper industry has expanded rapidly, spurred by the need for sustainable packaging materials. While packaging materials such as plastic and metal have been widely used for their cost-effectiveness and lightweight properties, the detrimental environmental impact of plastic has come into stark focus.

Plastic packaging, which accounts for a significant portion of global plastic production, contributes to environmental pollution and endangers marine life. Governments worldwide are responding by implementing stringent regulations to curtail plastic usage, particularly in packaging.

Concurrently, a heightened global awareness of issues like climate change and pollution has prompted businesses to adopt sustainable packaging alternatives, with machine glazed paper emerging as a robust contender. This sturdy paper variant is ideal for packaging food items, ensuring both product safety and environmental responsibility.

In this evolving landscape, the shift from plastic to paper-based packaging reflects a collective commitment to combat pollution, conserve marine ecosystems, and mitigate the impact of climate change. As consumers and industries increasingly prioritize sustainability, the machine glazed paper market is set to play a pivotal role in the transformation of the packaging industry.

Key Points:

One of the factors driving the machine-glazed papers market is the increasing demand for the product due to its high strength and ideal combination of gloss and smoothness.

The machine-glazed paper market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific dominated the machine-glazed paper market.

Key Development:

July 2019 – Clayton Glass upgraded its glass manufacturing facilities to become the leading glass factory in the Mainland United Kingdom. The company committed US$ 1.7 million to this development, which included the installation of a brand-new, third completely automated Bystronic IGU line.

October 2019 – Clayton Glass purchased the services, business, and manufacturing capabilities of Nottinghamshire-based glass company Global Glass from Aperture Trading Limited. Clayton has been able to dramatically enhance its sales volumes, manufacturing facilities, and geographical reach as a result of this acquisition.

September 2021 – Valmet, an industrial machinery manufacturer for the paper and pulp industries, agreed to supply MG paper machine technology to Muda Paper Mills Sdn. Bhd in Malaysia to produce food packaging quality machine glazed paper.

March 2022 – BillerudKorsnas AB, a prominent Swedish paper and packaging materials company, bought Verso Corporation, a United States-based manufacturer of coated groundwood, coated freesheet, and specialized products such as machine glazed paper.

August 2020 – UFlex, an Indian multinational company in flexible packaging manufacturing, launched ‘Kraftika,’ a paper-based tube pack. Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce is pushing demand for corrugated boxes constructed from machine glazed kraft papers.

Key Companies in the Market are as follows

International Paper Company Nippon Paper Industries Co Stora Enso Oyj Smurfit Kappa Group Mondi Group Plc BillerudKorsnas AB Heinzel Group

Key Segments

By Basis Weight:

Up to 40 GSM

41 to 70 GSM

71 to 100 GSM

Above 100 GSM

By Paper Type:

Tissue Paper

Kraft Paper

By Grade:

Unbleached

Bleached

By Application:

Bags & Pouches

Sacks

Wraps

Labels

Release Liners

By End User:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

