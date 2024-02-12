Industrial Paper Sacks Market Anticipates 4.2% CAGR, Riding on Environmental Concerns and Growing Demand for Bio-degradable Solutions

The industrial paper sacks market is poised for a 4.2% CAGR, reaching US$ 3.6 billion in 2023 and projecting a value surpassing US$ 5.4 billion by 2033. Fueled by environmental concerns, plastic bans, and bio-degradable solutions, governments globally are advocating for paper packaging as a sustainable solution. Multiwall paper sacks, with their eco-friendly attributes, creative printing options, and suitability for heavy-duty applications, are driving market growth. The increasing influence of social media on environmental consciousness further propels the adoption of paper as a preferred alternative to plastic.

Key Points

The market in China is likely to lead the industrial paper sacks market in terms of CAGR and industry share. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the growing environmental consciousness among people, along with the growing sustainable packaging businesses. The regional market is expected to hold a value of US$ 1.4 Billion by 2033.

The United States industrial paper sacks industry is another significant market with an expected CAGR of 3.1% between 2023 and 2033. The regional growth is attributed to the stringent government rules around the use of plastic and increased consumer consciousness. The market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 991.2 million by 2033.

The unbleached segment is likely to thrive in the grade type category as it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.0% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to factors like the rusty look, better customization options, and economical price.

The pinched bottom open-mouth segment is expected to top the product type category with an expected CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is fueled by higher consumption.

Competitive Landscape

The key competitors focus on producing durable paper sacks that can carry industrial and construction materials. Key players also focus on using better GSM paper with high-quality processing. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

The key players in the market are Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa, Klabin S.A, Billerudkorsnas AB, Gascogne Group, Segezha Group, LC Packaging International BV, Simpac Ltd., Edna Group, Essentra plc, Kapstone Paper & Packaging Corp., Rosenflex UK Ltd., Novolex Holdings Inc., Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Indevco, Rengo Co. Ltd., and Conitex Sonoco Inc.

Industry Trends:

Customization and Branding: Companies are increasingly focusing on customized industrial paper sack solutions to meet specific customer requirements. The ability to incorporate branding elements and tailored designs is emerging as a trend to create a unique identity in the market. Digitalization of Supply Chains: The integration of digital technologies, such as RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) and IoT (Internet of Things), into the supply chain is gaining traction. This trend enhances traceability, inventory management, and overall efficiency in the industrial paper sacks market. Emphasis on Lightweight Packaging: There is a growing trend towards lightweight packaging solutions in the industrial paper sacks market. Manufacturers are exploring ways to reduce the weight of paper sacks while maintaining strength and durability, leading to cost savings and environmental benefits. Introduction of High-Performance Coatings: To enhance the protective qualities of industrial paper sacks, there is a trend towards incorporating high-performance coatings. These coatings improve resistance to moisture, grease, and other external factors, expanding the range of applications for paper sacks. Rise of E-commerce Packaging Solutions: With the surge in e-commerce activities, there is an increasing demand for industrial paper sacks suitable for online product packaging. This trend reflects the adaptability of paper sacks to the evolving needs of the packaging industry driven by the growth of online retail.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Sewn Open Mouth

Pinched Bottom Open Mouth

Valve Sacks

Open Mouth Sacks

By Grade:

Unbleached

Bleached

By Thickness:

1 ply

2 ply

3 ply

>3 ply

By End Use:

Building & Construction

Mortar Cement Concrete

Chemicals

Agriculture & Allied Industries Crops Flour Coffee/Tea Fruits & Veg Seeds Animal Feed Others

Food Sugar Salt Cacao Starch Others

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

