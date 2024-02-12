Global Plant Phenotyping Market Expected to Reach US$ 497.4 Million with a CAGR of 11% spanning 2023 to 2033

The Plant Phenotyping Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the Plant Phenotyping market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for Plant Phenotyping. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2033. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

The global Plant Phenotyping Market Size is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of approximately US$ 175.9 million expected by the year 2023. This anticipated progress is predominantly attributed to the proactive support and initiatives from various government bodies, laying the foundation for a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is forecasted to achieve a notable total valuation of around US$ 497.4 million.

A key driving factor behind the expansion of the plant phenotyping market is the collaborative synergy and strategic partnerships cultivated among industry players, research institutions, and technology providers. These collaborative alliances within the industry function as catalysts for the development of integrated phenotyping solutions, effectively integrating hardware, software, and analytical capabilities.

Through collaborative efforts among technology firms, equipment manufacturers, and research institutions, we are witnessing the emergence of innovative and user-friendly phenotyping platforms. These collaborations not only expedite the widespread adoption of plant phenotyping technologies but also foster the creation of bespoke solutions tailored to meet the distinct requirements of specific crops and agricultural systems.

Plant phenotyping assumes a pivotal role in breeding programs by facilitating the identification and selection of desirable plant characteristics for crop enhancement. The amalgamation of phenotypic data with genomics and molecular breeding techniques enables the development of superior crop varieties with amplified yield, disease resistance, and enhanced quality attributes. Plant phenotyping technologies streamline the screening of large populations and accelerate the breeding cycle, thereby reducing the time and costs associated with phenotyping.

The mounting demand for high-throughput phenotyping is poised to exert a substantial influence on market growth. High-throughput phenotyping facilitates the swift and simultaneous analysis of extensive plant populations, furnishing valuable insights into genetic variation, trait inheritance, and plant-environment interactions. Researchers and breeders are increasingly seeking efficient and scalable methods for the collection of phenotypic data, thereby propelling the demand for high-throughput phenotyping solutions. The integration of advanced automation technologies, robotics, and imaging systems is facilitating high-throughput phenotyping, propelling market expansion.

Furthermore, the escalating emphasis on enhancing plant stress tolerance and resilience is contributing to market growth. Climate change, environmental pressures, and evolving agricultural practices have heightened the necessity for plants endowed with augmented stress tolerance and resilience. Plant phenotyping assumes a pivotal role in the identification of stress factors, comprehension of plant responses, and development of stress-tolerant varieties. The precise measurement and quantification of stress-related traits, such as drought tolerance, heat tolerance, disease resistance, and nutrient efficiency, significantly bolster the adoption of plant phenotyping technologies.

The integration of phenotypic data with genomics, molecular breeding, and marker-assisted selection is propelling the uptake of plant phenotyping in breeding programs. Phenotypic data furnishes invaluable insights into the relationship between genotype and phenotype, empowering breeders to pinpoint genetic markers associated with desired traits. The fusion of phenotyping and genomics streamlines precision breeding, expediting the development of enhanced crop varieties with targeted traits.

Key Takeaways:

Global plant phenotyping market was valued at US$ 156.5 million by 2022 to end.

plant phenotyping Market From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 6.1%.

North America is expected to hold a dominant CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

By Equipment, the imaging systems segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 10.8% in 2033.

On the basis of Software, data management & integration software segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 10.7% in 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, plant phenotyping market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 11.0%.

By 2033, the market value of plant phenotyping is expected to reach US$ 497.4 million.

Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and sensor technologies, across the globe is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the plant phenotyping market in the near future, remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the plant phenotyping market are are LemnaTec GmbH, Qubit Systems Inc., Phenospex B.V., Keygene N.V., Rothamsted Research, CropDesign (a BASF company), Lemnatec Corp., Phenomix AG, PSI – Plant Phenotyping and Imaging Research Centre, and Heinz Walz GmbH, among others.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Heinz Walz launched the Heinz Walz PHENOTEC 3D. The PHENOTEC 3D is a 3D phenotyping system that can be used to measure plant traits such as height, width, and leaf area.

In the same year, LemnaTec launched the LemnaTec Delta-T FieldSpec® X4 portable phenotyping system. The system is an upgraded version of the Delta-T FieldSpec® X3 system and includes new features such as a higher-resolution camera and a wider range of sensors.

In 2022, Phenomix partnered with the University of California, Davis to develop new phenotyping technologies for the wine industry. The partnership will focus on developing technologies that can be used to improve the quality of wine grapes.

Rothamsted Research launched the Rothamsted Research Phenotyping Platform in 2022. The platform is a hardware and software solution that helps researchers to collect, manage, and analyze plant phenotyping data.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global plant phenotyping market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the plant phenotyping market, the market is segmented on the basis of equipment (growth chambers/phytotrons, imaging systems, robotics and automation, and phenomobiles), by software (imaging analysis software, data management & integration software, and statistical analysis and modeling software), by sensors (environmental sensors, physiological sensors, and spectral sensors), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled:

By Equipment:

Growth Chambers/Phytotrons

Imaging Systems

Robotics and Automation

Phenomobiles

By Software:

Imaging Analysis Software

Data Management & Integration Software

Statistical Analysis and Modeling Software

By Sensors:

Environmental Sensors

Physiological Sensors

Spectral Sensors

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

