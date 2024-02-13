Global Industrial Motors Market Targets US$ 917.3 Million Valuation by 2032 with a Consistent 3.5% CAGR

The global industrial motors market is driven by sustained growth and a steadfast Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. With an initial valuation of US$ 653.0 million in 2022, the market sets ambitious targets, aiming to reach a notable overall value of US$ 917.3 million by 2032.

This journey towards sustained growth is characterized by a harmonious blend of innovation, sustainability, and an unwavering commitment to enhancing operational efficiency. As industrial processes and machinery continue to evolve on a global scale, the resilience and persistence of the industrial motors market underscore its indispensable role in powering diverse industrial applications.

With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the industrial motors market is primed to navigate the complexities of the industrial landscape, driving forward with purpose towards its envisioned valuation by 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

By product type, AC motors are projected to hold a market share of 71% in 2032.

By end use, the energy segment is anticipated to boost the demand for industrial motors globally, and demand from it is expected to grow at 4.1% from 2022 to 2032.

By power output, the 15 to 20 MW segment is expected to accelerate and create incremental opportunity of US$ 70.5 million between 2022 and 2032.

By 2032, Europe is expected to have the largest share of the global market, accounting for around 28.7%.

“The market for industrial motors is predicted to expand rapidly due to increasing demand for innovative and energy-efficient products across industries. Rising automation and digitalization in a variety of end-use sectors are driving demand. Industry participants are investing in strategic alliances, expansions, and cost-effective solutions to obtain a competitive advantage.” Says an FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

Among the industry’s key players are ABB Group, Siemens AG, Hyundai Electric Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., WEG S.A., General Electric Co., Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A., Hyosung Corporation, Menzel Elektromotoren GmbH, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., and Regal Beloit Corporation.

Globally, the key market players are focused on developing and extending production technologies and expansion capacities to meet the industry demands.

Global Industrial Motors Market by Category:

By Power Output:

1 to 5 MW

5 to 10 MW

10 to 15 MW

15 to 20 MW

20 to 25 MW

By Product Type:

AC Motors Induction Motor Synchronous Motor

DC Motors Brushed DC Brushless DC



By End Use:

Oil & Gas

Energy

Mining

Cement

Metal and Steel

Pulp and Paper

Chemical

Water and Wastewater

Marine

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

