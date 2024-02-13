Global Alpha Olefin Market Driven by Demand in Plastics and Personal Care Industries, Forecasts Reveal an Impressive CAGR of 5.9% to Reach US$ 13.5 Billion by 2034

The Alpha Olefins Market value is expected to rise from US$ 7.6 billion in 2024 to US$ 13.5 billion by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% over the next decade.

Sales of alpha olefins are predicted to surge on account of the growing demand for polyethylene, which is used in multiple applications like industrial processes, packaging, consumer goods, and others.

Product developers with cost and design targets opt for alpha olefin sulfonates (AOS) based formulations as they can be adjusted to function well with common secondary ingredients. Some categories where AOS-based formulations are used are mass, economy, luxury, and premium.

Market leaders are expected to continuously expand their production capacity of alpha olefins to meet the rising demand for various everyday consumer products, as well as market balance and product prices.

Request Exclusive Sample Report: Alpha Olefins Industry Strategic Insights, https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18882

Key Takeaways from the Alpha Olefins Market Report

The alpha olefins market grew at a CAGR of 7.6% during the historical period. Over the forecast period, the CAGR is predicted to be 5.9% through 2034.

In the United States , the market is estimated to generate revenue worth US$ 2.4 billion by 2034.

, the market is estimated to generate revenue worth by 2034. In the United Kingdom , the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034, reaching a valuation of US$ 545.3 million by the end of the forecast period.

, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034, reaching a valuation of by the end of the forecast period. China’s alpha olefins industry is assessed to register a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034 to attain a net worth of US$ 2.1 billion by 2034.

alpha olefins industry is assessed to register a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034 to attain a net worth of by 2034. South Korea is predicted to be a highly promising market for alpha olefins, expanding at a CAGR of 8% through 2034.

is predicted to be a highly promising market for alpha olefins, expanding at a CAGR of 8% through 2034. From 2024 to 2034, Japan is anticipated to attain a market valuation of US$ 1.5 billion by 2034.

is anticipated to attain a market valuation of by 2034. The 1-octene segment is predicted to register a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034.

The synthetic lubricants segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

“Key players are proactively interacting with regulatory bodies and promoting industry-friendly policies to stay ahead of their competition,” says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Key players are investing in building a strong brand image via customer relationship management and effective marketing campaigns to attract more customers. Additionally, industry players are emphasizing unique product performance, cost-savings, or environmental advantages of their alpha olefins than their counterparts to influence buying decisions.

Manufacturers are recognizing the value of integrating technology and automation to enhance efficiency and reduce costs, making products more competitive. Additionally, players are increasing their profits and competitiveness by identifying cost-effective sources of raw materials and improving logistics management.

Key Manufacturers in Alpha Olefin Market

Huntsman Corporation

Clariant AG

P. Chemicals

Kao Corporation

Zanyu Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Stepan Company

Pilot Chemical Company

Nouryon

Enaspol

Rohit Surfactants Private Limited

Others

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

Recent Developments in the Alpha Olefins Market

In May 2021 , Chevron Phillips Chemical revealed its plans to increase its alpha olefins business with a second world-scale unit to manufacture on-purpose 1-hexene. As the demand for high-performance polyethylene continues to rise in everyday products like packaging for food, pharmaceuticals, and detergents, among many others, the company is set to expand to remain a leading supplier of alpha olefins.

, Chevron Phillips Chemical revealed its plans to increase its alpha olefins business with a second world-scale unit to manufacture on-purpose 1-hexene. As the demand for high-performance polyethylene continues to rise in everyday products like packaging for food, pharmaceuticals, and detergents, among many others, the company is set to expand to remain a leading supplier of alpha olefins. In October 2022 , Chemanol, a Saudi Arabia -based company, entered an agreement with Global Company for Downstream Industries (GDI) to manufacture specialty chemicals, including poly alpha olefins.

Key Segments Covered in the Alpha Olefin Market Report

By Product:

1-Octene

1-Hexene

1-Butene

Others

By Application:

Synthetic Lubricants

Detergent Alcohol

Polyethylene

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube