Lucintel Forecasts the Global Gas Chromatography Market to Reach $3.9 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global gas chromatography market looks promising with opportunities in the column, column accessory, autosampler accessory, flow management accessory, consumable & accessory, fitting & tubing, pressure regulator, and gas generator markets. The global gas chromatography market is expected to reach an estimated $3.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing food safety concern, growing crude & shale oil production and rising alliance between chromatography instrument manufacturers and research laboratories/academic institutes.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in gas chromatography market to 2030 by instrument (systems, detectors, fraction collectors, and autosamplers), accessory and consumable (columns, columns accessories, autosampler accessories, flow management accessories, consumables & accessories, fittings & tubing, pressure regulators, gas generators, and others), end use (oil & gas industry, environmental agencies, food & beverage industry, pharma & biotech, academic & government research institutes, and cosmetics industry), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, system, detector, fraction collector, and autosampler are the major segments of gas chromatography market by instrument.

Lucintel forecasts that system is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing capability to analyze complex compounds.

Within this market, column will remain the largest segment due to availability of better gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising sales of generics in Japan and the increase in the pharma and biotech sectors in India and China.

Leco Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Restek Corporation are the major suppliers in the gas chromatography market.

