Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry: Therapy Type Movement Analysis, 2018 – 2030

Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Report Highlights

The global Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market size was valued at USD 499.7 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.42% from 2023-2030.

Based on the animal type segment, dogs held a dominant market share of more than 55% in 2022 and is expected to grow efficiently over the forecast period, owing to the increased ownership rate of dogs and rising canine rehabilitator centers.

Based on therapy type, the therapeutic exercises segment dominates the market over the forecast period. Due to its benefits, such as providing comfort, reducing pain or inflammation, improving motor skills, enhancing muscle strength, and others.

Based on indication, the post-surgery segment dominated the market with a share of over 30% in 2022, owing to rising surgery rates in companion animals for orthopedic or musculoskeletal conditions.

Based on the end-use segment, the veterinary rehab centers & hospitals held the largest market share of over 45% in 2022. The rescue & shelter homes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the companion animal rehabilitation services market throughout the projected period owing to the region’s large pet care expenditure and pet population.

Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Report Highlights

The global Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market size was valued at USD 151.9 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.87% from 2023 to 2030.

Based on the animal type segment, cattle held a dominant market share of more than 45% in 2022 and is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The stable growth in the cattle population worldwide and increasing adoption rates of physical therapies as a part of veterinary care are contributing to this substantial market share

Based on therapy type, the therapeutic exercises segment dominates the market over the forecast period. Farm animals with disabilities or difficulties in moving are necessarily exercised to gain muscle strength, improve mobility, and increase healthy production rates

Based on indication, the post-surgery segment dominated the market with a share of over 30% in 2022. The rate of surgeries performed on large animals such as cattle has been increasing in recent years, owing to the technological advancements in veterinary medicine and improved veterinary care access in rural areas

Based on the end-use segment, the veterinary rehab centers & hospitals held the largest market share of over 40% in 2022. This is due to a growing number of veterinary rehab centers and hospitals worldwide with advanced cutting-edge infrastructures. The others segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 12 % over the projected period

North America is expected to dominate the livestock animal rehabilitation services industry in 2022. The substantial share is attributed to the large presence of licensed veterinary rehabilitators, the increasing number of veterinary hospitals, farm sanctuaries, & rehab centers, advancing veterinary care services, and the rising adoption of physical therapies for farm animals

Competitive Landscape

Veterinary rehabilitation hospitals and centers are routinely implementing strategic measures such as advancing their infrastructure with newer therapeutic instruments and launching novel service offerings for various animal species.

Key players operating in the Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry are:

Back on Track Veterinary Rehabilitation Center, LLC

Animal Acupuncture and Rehabilitation Center

BARC

Treasure Coast Animal Rehab & Fitness

Animal Rehab Center of Michigan

