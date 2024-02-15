Lucintel Forecasts Compost Market to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the compost market is projected to reach an estimated $11.4 billion by 2030 from $8.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for organic products and growing awareness regarding disadvantages of chemical fertilizer and pesticides.

Browse 117 figures / charts and 100 tables in this 204 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in compost market by application (agriculture, home gardening, landscaping, horticulture, construction, and other applications), product type (yard trimming, food waste, manure, mushroom compost, and vermicomposting), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample by clicking on compost market

“Agriculture market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the compost market is segmented into agriculture, home gardening, landscaping, horticulture, construction, and other applications. Lucintel forecasts that the agriculture market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for organic products and increasing consumer awareness towards food quality.

“Within the compost market, the yard trimming segment is expected to remain the largest product type”

Based on product type the yard trimming segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its ability to recycle nutrients back into the soil and to reduce yard waste.

“Asia pacific will dominate the compost market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in agriculture, home gardening, landscaping horticulture, and construction industries

Major players of compost market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Harvest Power, Cocoa Corporation., Dirt Hugger, Worm Power, MyNoke, Nutrisoil, Davo’s Worm Farm, Dirt Dynasty, SAOSIS, and Kaharim Farms are among the major compost providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056