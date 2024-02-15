Lucintel Forecasts Automotive Adhesive Market to Reach $23.9 Billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Automotive Adhesive Market is projected to reach an estimated $23.9 billion by 2030 from $10.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for lightweight materials in vehicle manufacturing and replacement of mechanical fasteners with adhesives to make vehicles lighter and to meet higher fuel economy requirements.

Browse 157 figures / charts and 132 tables in this 220 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive adhesive market by resin type (epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic and others), vehicle type (passenger car and light commercial vehicle), application (interior and exterior), structure (structural and non-structural), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Polyurethane adhesive market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on resin type, the automotive adhesive market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic and others. Lucintel forecasts that the polyurethane adhesive market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its low price, durability, and performance.

“Within the automotive adhesive market, the passenger car segment is expected to remain the largest vehicle type”

Based on vehicle type the passenger car segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in production of small and compact cars.

Download sample by clicking on Automotive Adhesive Market

“Asia pacific will dominate the automotive adhesive market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in automotive industry in China, Japan, India, and other Asian countries.

Major players of automotive adhesive market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Henkel AG, The 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Arkema, and Sika AG are among the major automotive adhesive providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056