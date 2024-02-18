Inclusivity and Accessibility For All With Acadecraft’s Digital Accessibility Services

Sheridan, United States, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Acadecraft is well-known for delivering excellent knowledge management and around-the-clock e-learning services. It is equipped to deliver a variety of services to national and international clients. Acadecraft has crafted its services in a way that helps its clients accomplish their business goals efficiently. They have teams of professionals who keep introducing new and innovative ideas and implement technologies that improve the quality of the product and expedite project deliveries.

Acadecraft has promised to deliver high-quality, premium content to numerous businesses, individuals, and communities since its establishment in 2011. Acadecraft has reached heights and has since witnessed a substantial annual growth rate of 5.9%. Acadecraft is a trusted partner in developing educational content solutions. They designed a diverse number of clients with their trusted and excellent digital accessibility services.

”Our team is dedicated to making the world a better and more accessible place for everyone, which includes individuals with special needs. We know accessibility is more than just a word; it’s a legal and social responsibility. Therefore, we offer multiple accessibility services to help you achieve your accessibility goals. We help individuals, organizations, and businesses get more accessibility in every section”, stated the accessibility manager at Acadecraft. He further said, ”Our team has professional accessibility experts, well-versed with regulatory compliances. We are ardent at helping organizations fulfill their accessibility plans.”

Acadecraft’s digital accessibility services offer more than you think. It can help you boost your business’s performance and help it reach great heights by making it accessible to everyone.

”The team at Acadecraft has truly been an excellent accessibility service provider, with the best accessibility including audit, testing, PDF accessibility, Alt text writing, audio description, video accessibility, and website accessibility. They follow the accessibility guidelines, ADA, and technical standards to ensure your website aligns with global regulatory standards, giving your website DHS certification”, says one of Acadecraft’s clients.

Digital accessibility is essential as it offers diversity and inclusivity for everyone, including individuals with disabilities. It ensures that people don’t feel excluded from accessing crucial services and information.

Acadecraft offers the best digital accessibility services. They are-

Web accessibility audit services

Accessibility testing services

PDF accessibility services

Alt-text accessibility services

Audio description services

Video accessibility services

Website accessibility services

They work by following the compliance guidelines and standards. They are-

AODA (Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act)

WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines)

RGAA (Referencial General Accessibility Administration)

WMAD (Web and Mobile Accessibility Directive)

DDA (Disability Discrimination Act)

About Acadecraft

Since its inception in 2011, Acadecraft has been the leading accessibility service provider by maintaining compliance guidelines and standards. Acadecraft takes pride in being the top digital accessibility service provider to cater to diverse clients and industries.

Acadecraft is transforming and revolutionizing the world of accessibility with a diverse range of accessibility services, such as audit, testing, PDF accessibility, Alt text writing, audio description, video accessibility, and website accessibility from small businesses to large corporations.

