Rohde & Schwarz to host Demystifying EMC conference as full day webinar in 2024

Munich, Germany, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — The popular industry event, Demystifying EMC, is scheduled for February 6, 2024. Hosted by Rohde & Schwarz, this one-day virtual conference kicks off a program of EMC industry expert sessions from Rohde & Schwarz and partners from the commercial and academic worlds. Participants will obtain essential updates on EMC standards and gain insights and practical tips from the live broadcast conference.

Caption: Rohde & Schwarz and industry experts will share their insights in EMC testing at the DEMC2024 virtual conference.

Rohde & Schwarz will host its annual Demystifying EMC (DEMC2024) industry event on February 6, 2024. The one-day virtual conference will feature technical presentations, workshops, and live Q&A discussions hosted by EMC experts from Rohde & Schwarz and industry partners. The program will cover the latest updates in CISPR, RED, ANSI, ISO, MIL, and Medical EMC standards, as well as approaches to testing, design, risk management, and compliance.

The morning session comprises five 30-minute presentations following the opening keynote by Christina Gessner, Executive Vice President Rohde & Schwarz, and Michael Fischlein, Vice President Spectrum & Network Analyzers, EMC & Antenna Test at Rohde & Schwarz. The keynote sets the stage for test requirements and solutions. The subjects covered in the sessions include establishing and maintaining in-house test capabilities for EMC compliance, understanding calibration and calibration services, and qualifying equipment according to US FCC and EU RED regulations. Additionally, there is are sessions that describe testing small satellites for New Space missions and testing vehicles using the latest reverberation chamber methods.

The afternoon session will start with an update on the latest CISPR and ISO standards. Then, Prof. Dr. Arturo Mediano from the University of Zaragoza will give a practical demonstration of conducted emissions testing. The afternoon will also cover EMC immunity testing challenges and the latest updates in medical and automotive testing. In the closing keynote, a panel of experts will discuss the outlook for EMC testing through the next decade and beyond. Live moderation will provide participants the opportunity to interact with EMC experts and ask questions.

Michael Fischlein, Vice President Spectrum & Network Analyzers, EMC & Antenna Test at Rohde & Schwarz, comments: “As established leaders in electromagnetic compatibility testing, we are excited to continue our popular seminar format Demystifying EMC in 2024, helping to bring clarity to EMC testing, for commercial, wireless, medical, automotive, aerospace, and IoT applications. That is why we share our deep EMC expertise, derived from over 50 years of experience, and team up with our partners whose contributions enhance the learning opportunities even more.”

Registration for the DEMC2024 virtual conference on February 6, 2024 is now open and free of charge. The DEMC event will be followed by a series of related in-person events at venues around the world. For more information and to register, please visit: www.rohde-schwarz.com/DEMC.

Press contacts:

Europe (headquarters): Christian Mokry (phone: +49 89 4129 13052; email:

North America: Dominique Loberg (phone: +1 503 523-7951; email:

Asia Pacific: Sze Ming Ng (phone: +603 5569 0011; email:

