oscar kami event at canterbury league club

Oscar Kami to Ignite Canterbury League Club with Unparalleled Entertainment

Canterbury, Australia, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Canterbury League Club is thrilled to announce the upcoming event featuring the sensational Oscar Kami, set to take place on Friday, 2nd February at 8 pm at the Atrium Bar.

Oscar Kami, the embodiment of a one-man party, is renowned for his infectious smile, boundless energy, incredible voice, and undeniable talent that guarantees an evening of non-stop entertainment. As a dynamic performer, Oscar Kami has captivated audiences with his charismatic stage presence and a repertoire that spans various genres.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 2nd February

Time: 8:00 pm

Location: Atrium Bar, Canterbury League Club

Oscar Kami’s ability to create an immersive and lively atmosphere is unparalleled, making him a sought-after entertainer for events that promise an unforgettable experience.

About Oscar Kami:

Oscar Kami is not just a performer; he’s a force that brings joy and excitement wherever he goes. With a magnetic personality and a stage presence that commands attention, Oscar Kami’s talent transcends traditional boundaries, ensuring a memorable night for all attendees.

Why Attend:

Experience the magic of Oscar Kami’s live performance

Enjoy an evening filled with laughter, music, and dance

Revel in the vibrant atmosphere at Canterbury League Club’s Atrium Bar

Ticket Information:

Tickets for this exclusive event are available for purchase at [Ticketing Website]. Secure your spot early to guarantee entry to what promises to be a night of pure entertainment.

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.