Recognizing Heart Issues During Exercise: Vital Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

Engaging in a workout routine is fantastic for your overall well-being, but it's not all smooth sailing. There are crucial signals your body might be sending during exercise that you should never brush off. We spoke to our expert Dr V Rajasekhar, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology, Certified Proctor For TAVR and Clinical Director, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, who listed symptoms of heart issues during physical activity.

Let’s dive into what you need to watch out for to keep your heart ticking happily.

Understanding the Telltale Signs

Your heart might be trying to tell you something important while you’re breaking a sweat. Here’s how to decode its messages:

Chest Pain: Listen Up!

Feeling like there’s an elephant sitting on your chest? That’s not normal workout fatigue. It could be a sign of trouble. Dr. V Rajasekhar, the go-to expert on heart matters, emphasizes that any chest discomfort during exercise needs immediate attention. Don’t brush it off as just another ache.

Shortness of Breath: Not Just a Workout Hurdle

Sure, a bit of huffing and puffing is expected when you’re pushing yourself. But if you’re gasping for air like you just ran a marathon after a light jog, it’s time to hit pause. Your body might be trying to tell you something more serious.

Feeling Woozy? Pay Attention!

If the world starts spinning or you feel like you might faint mid-squat, don’t ignore it. Dr. Rajasekhar warns that dizziness during exercise could signal issues with blood flow to your brain. It’s a red flag that demands immediate action.

When Tiredness Isn’t Just From Leg Day

We all know the post-workout fatigue, but if you’re feeling utterly drained during exercise, it could be more than just a tough session. Your heart might be struggling, so don’t brush off excessive tiredness as par for the course.

Stomach Churning: A Serious Sign

Nausea, vomiting, or any pain spreading to your arms, neck, or back shouldn’t be shrugged off. Dr. Rajasekhar stresses that these could be indicators of a brewing heart attack. Don’t wait—get help ASAP.

Wrapping It Up

Dr. Rajasekhar drives home a crucial point: your heart’s health is non-negotiable. Regular check-ups and open communication with your healthcare provider are your best allies. Don’t hesitate to seek help if you notice any of these warning signs. Your heart deserves all the attention it can get for a long, healthy life.