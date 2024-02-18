TradeTek Software Releases Masonry Bundle and Millworks Bundle

HENDERSON, NV, USA, 22024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — TradeTek Software is happy to announce the release of our Masonry Bundle and Millworks Bundle for TradeTek users. Each bundle includes preconfigured takeoff assemblies, database lists and reports. Bundles allow users to immediately perform takeoffs and estimations in TradeTek. The bundles are set up to easily calculate all material, labor, subcontract, equipment and other items quantities and costs.

The Masonry Bundle creates a complete takeoff and estimating system for all of your CMU block, brick and stone projects. TradeTek 1.1 or newer is required. The bundle includes the following:

Takeoff assemblies for CMU block.

Takeoff assemblies for brick.

Takeoff assemblies for stone.

Takeoff assemblies for lintels.

Takeoff assemblies for sills.

Takeoff assemblies for reinforcing and misc. Items.

Database list for block.

Database list for brick and stone.

Database list for reinforcing.

Database list for mortar.

Database list for precast and masonry labor.

6 pre-built ready to go reports.

The Millworks Bundle will handle all your residential and commercial millwork projects. TradeTek 1.1 or newer is required. The bundle includes the following:

Takeoff assemblies for interior doors and trim.

Takeoff assemblies for exterior doors and trim.

Takeoff assemblies for windows and trim.

Takeoff assemblies for interior running trim and panels.

Takeoff assemblies for stair trim and misc. Items.

Database list for trim material.

Database list for interior doors.

Database list for hardware.

Database list for exterior doors.

Database list for windows and millworks labor.

6 pre-built ready to go reports.

Bundles are available to purchase as a Lifetime License for each, regardless of the TradeTek edition that you are running. Bundles are licensed per computer for the Desktop Computer License or Desktop Floating License of TradeTek. Bundles are licensed per user in the Network Server License of TradeTek. The Masonry Bundle and Millworks Bundle are $495 each. Please visit the TradeTek Software website or TradeTek Store within the application for more information.

TradeTek Software

+1 (725) 356-1454

info@tradeteksoftware.com

www.tradeteksoftware.com