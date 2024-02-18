Creative Diagnostics Launches Aflatoxin Test Reagents to Ensure Food Safety

New York, USA, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for food, feed, environmental and toxicological sample analysis, has announced the launch of a range of new Aflatoxin Test Reagents that can be used to detect harmful mycotoxins in various food products, including Aflatoxin Immunoaffinity Columns, Aflatoxin B1/M1 ELISA Kits, Aflatoxin Total ELISA Kits, and Aflatoxin B1 Screen Tests.

Aflatoxins are mycotoxins produced by two species of Aspergillus, a fungus found primarily in areas with hot and humid climates. Aflatoxins are highly toxic at very low concentrations. They are also among the most potent natural carcinogens.

Aflatoxin B1 is the most abundant aflatoxin in food and one of the most potent genotoxic and carcinogenic aflatoxins. It is produced by Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus parasiticus. Aflatoxin M1 is a major metabolite of aflatoxin B1 in humans and animals and is produced in lactating cows when they consume contaminated feed. It is excreted with milk and may also be present in cheese and other dairy products.

Creative Diagnostics is committed to developing high quality test reagents to support the development of mycotoxin testing. Through years of research, Creative Diagnostics’ team of experts has successfully developed a range of antigens and antibodies for immunoassays and established enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) detection platforms.

Creative Diagnostics now offers a complete list of antibodies, conjugates and ELISA Kits for the analysis of aflatoxin residues in various food products such as milk and dairy products, cereals and nuts. These reagents include Aflatoxin Immunoaffinity Columns, Aflatoxin B1 ELISA Kits, Aflatoxin Total ELISA Kits, Aflatoxin M1 ELISA Kits, and Aflatoxin B1 Screen Tests.

For example, the Aflatoxin B1 Precise Test (DTS434) can be for rapid qualitative analysis of Aflatoxin B1 in grains, feed, oil and peanuts. This rapid test kit is based on the principle of competitive inhibition immunochromatography. Aflatoxin B1 in the sample competes with the BSA-conjugated antigen on the test paper membrane. After the color reaction, the result can be observed. This product has no cross-reactivity with other types of drugs such as chloramphenicol, streptomycin, tetracycline, sulfonamides and quinolones.

Designed to provide accurate and reliable results, these reagents are ideal for food safety testing, quality control, and research. Please note that these reagents are for laboratory use only and should be handled by trained professionals.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for the analysis of food, feed, environmental and toxicological samples. Its product portfolio covers a wide range of analytes including mycotoxins, drug residues, pesticides, contaminants, food allergens, food pathogens and vitamins. The company also assists customers in the rapid development, manufacture and commercialization of small molecule antigens, antibodies and food safety lateral flow strips for any market segment.