CD Bioparticles Launches New Line of Particles for Solid Phase Organic Synthesis

New York, USA, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles has announced the expanded portfolio of its new Particles for Solid Phase Organic Synthesis, including functional resins, preloaded resins and resins for special synthesis, providing a more efficient and time-saving method for the synthesis of small molecules, peptides and oligonucleotides.

Solid Phase Organic Synthesis (SPOS) is a method in which molecules are covalently attached to a solid support and chemically synthesized stepwise using selective protecting groups. This method offers many significant advantages over conventional solution phase synthesis methods, including purification of the product by simple filtration of the polymer matrix, automation, ease of handling, low moisture susceptibility, minimal side reactions, no need for polymerization due to targeted separation of polymer particles, and recyclability of the polymer matrix for reuse. As a result, the time required for separation is very short and predictable.

The traditional support materials are polystyrene (PS)-based resins and polyethylene glycol (PEG)-grafted PS resins. The presence of PEG makes the resins compatible with polar solvents, especially water. SPOS is widely used in organic synthesis, particularly in the field of drug discovery, where efficient synthesis is highly desirable for high-throughput screening and optimization. In addition, with the advent of solid-phase technology, solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) has become a more practical part of scientific research today.

CD Bioparticles now offers a range of functional resins and preloaded resins to meet the needs of small molecule, peptide, and oligonucleotide synthesis. Available in a variety of diameters (from 40 µm to 560 µm) and linker types, these SPOS particles offer excellent chemical and mechanical stability, efficient isolation of intermediates, and improved reaction conversions, making them well suited for high-efficiency synthesis.

The particles can be used in a wide range of applications, including general peptide synthesis, long peptide synthesis, small molecule synthesis involving acylation and alkylation, Michael addition, reductive amination, oligonucleotide synthesis, and multi-antigen peptide synthesis for polymerization of immunoconjugates.

For example, the DiagSupport™ H-Ala-2-Chlorotrityl Polystyrene/DVB Resin (Cat. No. SPS-AP23-001) have a copolymer matrix of copolymerized (styrene-1% DVB) and a particle size of 100-200 mesh. Since the attached amino acids are N-deprotected, these resins can be used without pretreatment. The resins are very acid sensitive and suitable for the synthesis of protected peptide fragments by Fmoc strategies. The finished peptides can be cleaved under very mild conditions to obtain protected peptides for further processing or under standard acidic conditions to obtain fully deprotected peptides.

These new offerings hold great promise for researchers and scientists in the field of organic synthesis. For more information about CD Bioparticles’ new particles for SPOS, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/products/particles-for-solid-phase-organic-synthesis-1074.html.

