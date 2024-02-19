INTERPHEX Puts Hot-Topic Science In 2024 Event, Registration Now Open

New York, NY, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — The reimagined INTERPHEX Conference is designed to bring attendees together to solve their business challenges and to understand the science that is shaping their industries.

INTERPHEX is the premier pharmaceutical and biotechnology event taking place April 16-18, 2024, at the Javits Center in New York City.

INTERPHEX registration is now open, and the full conference schedule is online.

The INTERPHEX Conference will unfold in the Learning Lab on the Exhibit Hall floor of INTERPHEX. It will feature peer-reviewed scientific presentations that examine quality systems, contamination control strategies for cell and gene therapies, 3-D bioprinting, AI applications for formulations, and U.S. FDA regulatory updates, among other hot industry topics.

INTERPHEX is expected to welcome 8,000+ industry professionals working throughout the pharmaceutical product development lifecycle, from scientists and researchers to processing and manufacturing engineers. Attendees will source new products from more than 450+ exhibitors, participate in unparalleled networking events, and attend a curated conference.

Designed in collaboration with the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) and curated by scientists volunteering on the independent INTERPHEX Scientific Programming Advisory Committee, this year’s INTERPHEX Conference will consist of presentations, quick fires, keynotes, and late-breaking sessions that help conferees understand the latest science and its business applications while fostering connectivity and offering a unique opportunity for participants.

“We are especially excited for this year’s INTERPHEX,” said INTERPHEX Event Director Douglas Lugo. “In addition to a dynamic marketplace filled with top and emerging brands and the return of many popular programs, we are introducing the Learning Lab, home to the new INTERPHEX Conference. INTERPHEX Conference will have more curated content, be scientifically qualified, and provide relevancy and interconnectedness between track offerings. Conferees will also have various new perks within the Learning Lab – making this experience fundamentally different than anything we’ve offered in the past.”

“The Scientific Programming Advisory Committee has developed a comprehensive program for the INTERPHEX Conference that emphasizes current scientific talking points within the pharmaceutical sector,” AAPS Executive Director Tina Morris, Ph.D., said. “At AAPS, we are enthused with the program as it touches on so many areas of science. No matter where your science falls on the product development lifecycle, there is something for you.”

To ensure attendees enjoy a deep learning experience, the INTERPHEX Conference is capacity controlled, and early registration is encouraged.

Attendees can choose their pass type and register via http://interphex24.com/REGISTER. Know more at http://interphex24.com/INT24.