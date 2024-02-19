Consolidated Chassis Management Announces Appointment of New Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Rockaway, NJ, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Effective immediately, Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), a leading cooperative chassis pool manager, announces it is expanding its leadership team with the hiring of Deborah Langdon, who will serve as CCM’s new Senior Vice President, Human Resources. The primary function of this newly created role is to ensure CCM’s organizational structure continues to evolve and its workforce is prepared for the company’s plans for growth.

“With the support our new owner, Oaktree Capital Management, we are positioning ourselves for continued evolution and expansion and we know we need to prioritize our workforce,” said Mike Wilson, CEO, CCM. “We are happy to have Deborah Langdon on board and confident she will help us build a team who can make our vision a reality.”

Ms. Langdon has spent the majority of her career in business environments that required acquiring and retaining top-tier talent, evolving organizational structures and elevating employee engagement. Most recently with the Tei Group as Vice President of Human Resources, Ms. Langdon also spent eight years with SGS, where she primarily focused on talent management and development. Prior to SGS, Ms. Langdon spent nine years with Toys R Us, where she held several managerial titles that focused on training, learning and development.

With more than 30 years of experience in human resources, talent management and change management, Ms. Langdon is comfortable working in matrixed organizations. In addition, Ms. Langdon has developed strong stakeholder communication and presentation skills over the course of her career and has worked extensively with C-Suite leadership. She understands the importance of building relationships and of developing a deep understanding of her internal stakeholders’ needs.

“We are in the midst of a dramatic evolution and feel Ms. Langdon’s strengths will be a great fit for our organization. We know our employees and their professional development are in good hands,” said Mr. Wilson. “Even as we grow, we want to continue to be a great place to work, providing an environment that recognizes talent and offers career opportunities.”