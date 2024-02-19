Strategic Partnership between HDTV Supply & SportsBar-TV.com

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — SportsBar-TV.com, a renowned provider of sports bar television solutions, and HDTVSupply.com, along with SportsBarWorld, leaders in high-definition HDMI Matrix Switchers and other equipment, are proud to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the sports viewing experience by combining SportsBar-TV.com expertise in sports bar control systems with HDTV Supply’s advanced Sports Bar HDMI Matrix Switch technology.

The partnership aims to provide sports bars and similar establishments unparalleled access to the latest high-definition television technology and equipment. SportsBar-TV.com and HDTV Supply’s joint venture will offer a wide range of products and services, including state-of-the-art HDTV Matrix Switchers, signal distribution systems, comprehensive iPad/Android Tablet control, customizing, and support services.

“We are excited to partner with HDTV Supply, a company that shares our passion for enhancing the sports viewing experience,” said Jeff Mayes, President of SportsBar-TV.com. “Through this partnership, we aim to transform how sports are watched in bars and restaurants across the country, ensuring every game is an immersive, high-definition experience.”

Jim Christian, CEO of HDTV Supply, added, “Our collaboration with SportsBar-TV.com represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver the best Sports Bar Tablet Control technology at a very attractive price.

Together, we will equip sports bars with cutting-edge technology that promises to captivate audiences and bring sports events to life. The partnership also includes our company…SportsBarWorld.com”

The partnership will enable SportsBar-TV.com and HDTV Supply customers to benefit from a comprehensive range of products and services tailored to the sports entertainment market. Key offerings include advanced HDTV Matrix Switchers capable of handling multiple inputs for different games and events, user-friendly control systems for seamless operation, and specialized audio equipment for an all-encompassing viewing experience. The partnership will also support TV wall multi-mode controls and multi-zone sound controls.

About HDTV Supply:

HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.