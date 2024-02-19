“Mohammed Uzzal Miah Announces New Album and Philanthropic Initiative”

SYLHET, BANGLADESH, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Internationally acclaimed musician and entrepreneur, Mohammed Uzzal Miah, is set to release his eagerly anticipated new album while simultaneously launching a groundbreaking philanthropic initiative aimed at supporting emerging musicians in Bangladesh.

The album, a fusion of traditional Bangladeshi elements and contemporary sounds, showcases Miah’s unique musical style and multi-instrumental prowess. Miah’s compositions have already garnered global recognition, with his music being played on radio stations in over 20 countries. This new album promises to continue this trend, reaching out to an even broader audience.

In addition to his musical pursuits, Miah is passionate about giving back to his community. His newly launched initiative provides financial aid and mentorship to aspiring musicians in Bangladesh. The program aims to nurture talent and foster a vibrant music scene in the country.

“Mohammed Uzzal Miah’s dedication to his craft and his commitment to supporting emerging talent are truly inspiring,” says [Imran khan], spokesperson for [mohammed uzzal Miah’s Music Production Company]. “His new album will not only delight fans worldwide but also shine a spotlight on the rich musical heritage of Bangladesh.”

The album will be available on all major streaming platforms from [14-02-2024]. For more information about the philanthropic initiative or to apply, visit [www.rutenote.com].

###

About Mohammed Uzzal Miah

Mohammed Uzzal Miah is an internationally acclaimed musician and entrepreneur from Sylhet, Bangladesh. Known for his innovative compositions and mastery of multiple instruments, Miah has made a significant impact on the music industry both at home and abroad. His entrepreneurial ventures and philanthropic efforts further demonstrate his commitment to fostering talent and promoting Bangladeshi music globalization.

Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, twitter, Facebook page