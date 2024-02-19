Rohde & Schwarz and Autotalks collaborate to verify world’s first 5G-V2X chipset using new capabilities of the R&S CMP180 radiocommunication tester

Munich, Germany, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Autotalks, a world leader in V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication solutions, has used test expertise and equipment from Rohde & Schwarz to verify the performance of their third-generation V2X chipset. TEKTON3 and SECTON3 were verified using the latest 5G-V2X capability of the R&S CMP180 radio communication tester. The two companies will present jointly a 5G-V2X test setup at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona.

Caption: The R&S CMP180 will test the 5G-V2X functionality of Autotalks 3 Gen chips at MWC in Barcelona.

With this collaboration, Rohde & Schwarz, and the Israeli fabless semiconductor company, Autotalks, are working together to ensure the correct operation of 5G-V2X. This will enable to provide the entire ecosystem with the next generation of V2X technology – an important step on the path to enhancing vehicle communications and realizing the safety and efficiency benefits of autonomous driving.

New 5G-V2X capability of the R&S CMP180

The R&S CMP180 radio communication test platform is a non-signalling solution for wireless devices supporting cellular and non-cellular technologies. 5G-V2X test capability has been recently added to the R&S CMP180 by Rohde & Schwarz, meaning the complete range of V2X technologies supported by Autotalks’ chipset was able to be tested using a single instrument. The single-box tester comes equipped with two analyzers, two generators and two times eight RF ports, plus the possibility to scale up by stacking several testers. This makes it an ideal solution for simultaneous measurements of different technologies and devices in R&D and mass production, which means customers can use the R&S CMP180 to test simultaneously all three V2X sidelink standards.

New concurrent 5G-V2X operation capability of Autotalks chipset

The Autotalks chipsets, TEKTON3 and SECTON3 are the first chipsets to support all four V2X sidelink communication standards; LTE-V2X, IEEE 802.11p (DSRC) and the new 5G-V2X and 802.11bd. These chipsets not only support 5G-V2X operation but can accomplish this while operating another radio technology concurrently. This allows incorporating 5G-V2X while maintaining the install base on the legacy technology. For example, in Europe, where 5G-V2X is expected to be launched first, DSRC can be supported in parallel.

5G-V2X accelerates the sidelink communication in road traffic

V2X is a key technology which increases traffic efficiency, improves road safety, and enhances autonomous driving. This enables direct, reliable, low latency communication between vehicles (V2V), vehicles and infrastructure (V2I) and vehicles and pedestrians (V2P). 5G-V2X with its higher order modulation and two-way group communication enables new use cases including cooperative manoeuvres such as lane merging and advanced sensor data sharing.

Christoph Pointner, Senior Vice President Mobile Radio Testers at Rohde & Schwarz, says: “The close collaboration with pioneering V2X chipset vendor Autotalks helps to mutually validate our solutions, provide a trusted reference to our respective customers and accelerate the deployment of 5G-V2X by the entire ecosystem. We are proud to work with Autotalks and that the new 5G-V2X capability of our radiocommunication tester was instrumental in this important step for the industry.”

Amos Freund, Vice President R&D at Autotalks, says: “Validation is a critical step in the product development cycle and a condition to an interoperable ecosystem. Our collaboration with Rohde & Schwarz not only helps us but the entire market by maturing the 5G-V2X technology. We are proud to work with R&S to test our 3rd generation device, the world’s first 5G-V2X chipset.”

Rohde & Schwarz will present a 5G-V2X test setup with the R&S CMP180 and a third-generation chipset from Autotalks at the Mobile World Congress 2024 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona in hall 5, booth 5A80. For more information about the R&S CMP180 from Rohde & Schwarz, visit: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/product/cmp180

For more information about R&S’s participation at MWC 2024, visit www.rohde-schwarz.com/mwc .

www.rohde-schwarz.com

Autotalks (http://www.auto-talks.com/), a V2X chipset market pioneer and leader, helps reduce collisions on roadways and improve mobility with its automotive qualified chipsets. The company's chipsets offer the most advanced, truly secure and highest performing global V2X communication solution. Autotalks' advanced technology, selected by several major carmakers for mass-deployment, complements the information coming from other sensors, specifically in non-line-of-sight scenarios, rough weather, or poor lighting conditions. It significantly improves overall road safety, effectively coordinating vehicles, self-driving cars, motorcyclists, and pedestrians.

