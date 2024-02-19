#1 International Bestselling Author Lynda Hébert releases her book

Strong, Sane & Sassy : Eight Proven Powerful Lifestyle Habits That Transform You From The Inside Out and Exposing The Truth About Real Health

Strong, Sane, & Sassy: Eight Proven Powerful Lifestyle Habits That Transform You From The Inside Out and Exposing The Truth About Real Health

Orlando, FL, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Author Lynda Hébert joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her new book, Strong, Sane, & Sassy: Eight Proven Powerful Lifestyle Habits That Transform You From The Inside Out and Exposing The Truth About Real Health, which was released Tuesday, February 13th, 2024, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Lynda Hébert, a seasoned advocate for foundational health and wellness, unveils her latest masterpiece, “Strong, Sane, & Sassy: Eight Proven Powerful Lifestyle Habits That Transform You From The Inside Out and Exposing The Truth About Real Health.” With a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ohio State University and extensive experience as a Registered Nurse in Florida, Lynda combines her wealth of expertise with a deep-rooted personal journey to deliver a transformative guide to lifelong well-being. Drawing from her poignant experiences, including the loss of her beloved siblings, Ricky and Diane, Lynda’s passion for holistic health and wellness is evident in every page of this groundbreaking book. Through the STRENGTH acrostic, Lynda provides readers with a roadmap to internalize powerful habits that nurture the mind, body, and heart. It’s no surprise that “Strong, Sane, & Sassy” has soared to bestseller status on Amazon, resonating with readers eager to embrace change, unlock their potential, and leave a legacy of wellness for generations to come. Embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformation with Lynda Hébert as your trusted guide, and welcome a new chapter of strength, sanity, and sassiness into your life.

Elite Online Publishing published and promoted and reached #1 International Bestseller on Amazon in FIVE categories in the US, CA, and AU. Including Healthy Living, Health & Nutrition for Parents, and Work-Related Health in the US. Women’s Health in AU. Injury Prevention in CA. She also hit #1 Hot New Release in SIX categories in US, CA, and AU.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Strong, Sane & Sassy guides you to create habits that produce thriving health and well-being not for days or weeks but for a lifetime – transforming you where change takes place – in the inner parts of your mind, your body, and your heart. These powerful, proven habits become your way of living. As you internalize them, they automatically become, first and foremost, who you are, not just what you do.

Using acrostic STRENGTH, each lifestyle habit is clearly spelled out in a way to practically implement into your lifestyle – empowering you to live in your best, healthiest version of yourself.

Strong, Sane & Sassy’s STRENGTH habits for true health and wellness:

S upportive Listening: Sense Your Body’s Signals

T rain Your Thought Patterns

R est and Rejuvenate

E xercise and Move

N utrify and Hydrate

G oal-Set with Grace

T hrive in Your Community

H one Your Healthy Habits

This book is your invitation to embark on a lifelong journey of well-being. Let Strong, Sane & Sassy be your trusted guide with a step-by-step strategy toward a healthier and more vibrant life. Get ready to embrace change, unleash your potential, and create a legacy of wellness for generations to come.

Welcome to a new chapter of your life, where strength, sanity, and sassiness are the hallmarks of your life.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Lynda Hébert is a passionate advocate for foundational health and wellness, driven by a profound personal experience that shaped her life’s mission. With a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Ohio State University and extensive experience as a Registered Nurse in Florida, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her work as a sought-after health coach, consultant, and mind-heart-body teacher. Lynda’s strong background in holistic health coaching, along with her national certification as a registered yoga teacher (RYT), allows her to offer a comprehensive understanding of the mind-heart-body connection to promote life-giving health. She is committed to educating and equipping others on harnessing the power of optimal cellular functioning through natural solutions.

Lynda’s unquenchable passion for holistic health and wellness was ignited by the devastating loss of her younger brother, Ricky, and beloved big sister, Diane. Witnessing their suffering and lifestyle habits, she immersed herself in intense study, research, and personal experience to develop true foundational health from within. Lynda’s signature work, her book Strong, Sane, & Sassy, is a culmination of her extensive experience and unyielding passion for empowering others to live truth-oriented, energy-producing lives. Through her writing, she aims to guide both women and men in developing and maintaining healthy, sustainable lifestyle habits leading to true health and wellness, generation after generation.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast.

A donation was made in Lynda Hébert’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive six books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for one year!

