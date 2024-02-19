#1 International Bestselling Author Ekaterina Otiko releases her book Hello, France!: A Children’s Picture Book Culinary Travel Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 6) with Success

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Author Ekaterina Otiko once again joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her new book, Hello, France!: A Children’s Picture Book Culinary Travel Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 6), which was released Thursday, February 15th, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Ekaterina, a seasoned explorer and advocate for children’s curiosity, has just unveiled her latest masterpiece, Hello, France!: A Children’s Picture Book Culinary Travel Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 6). Drawing from her vast experiences living on four continents, speaking six languages, and traversing nearly a hundred countries, Ekaterina’s passion for travel and education shines through in this delightful tale. With Sophie and Stephie as her spirited guides, young readers are whisked away on an enchanting journey through the flavors, sights, and cultural wonders of France. From mastering traditional French dishes to exploring the vast expanse of France’s many diverse landscapes, this immersive experience promises to ignite a love for exploration and culinary delights. Ekaterina’s rich storytelling combined with her dedication to inspiring young minds has propelled Hello, France! to bestseller status on its release, captivating readers with its blend of adventure, education, and pure delight. Whether exploring the glamorous French Riviera or marveling at the architectural beauty of the Eiffel Tower, this book is a must-read for any child eager to embark on a delectable escapade. Join Sophie, Stephie, and Ekaterina as they invite you to savor the magic of France—one page at a time.

Elite Online Publishing marketed, promoted, and reached #1 International Bestseller in SIX categories in the United States and Australia. Including Children’s Travel Books and Children’s Europe & Russia Fiction in the USA. Children’s Explore the World Books, Children’s Explore the World Fiction, Children’s Explore Europe Books, Children’s Europe & Russia Fiction, and Children’s Cooking Books in AU. She also hit EIGHT Hot New Release Categories in the USA, CA, and AU.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Join the Travel Sisters in their newest book in the series Hello, France! for a delicious trip across the country. This charming children’s book combines the thrill of voyaging with the enchantment of French cuisine, rendering it an ideal read for young foodies and explorers.

A Culinary Travel Adventure

Junior Cooking Competition: Watch as Sophie takes on the chef role, with Stephie as the sous chef, entering into a thrilling junior cooking contest under Globik’s guidance.

French Cuisine Tour

Explore the diverse and rich culinary landscape of France as the sisters:

Learn to cook traditional French dishes.

Discover the secrets behind famous French pastries and cheeses.

Visit Mont Blanc in the Alps and learn about French Chocolate Cake.

Iconic Landmarks

Journey from the glamorous French Riviera to the magical Eiffel Tower.

Cultural Exploration: Dive into the heart of French culture.

Experience the world of art, fashion, and film.

Sail along the stunning coastlines on a yacht.

Absorb the historical and architectural beauty of France.

Mission Challenge

Will their newfound culinary skills and cultural experiences help them triumph in the cooking competition?

Ideal for children with a passion for cooking, travel, and cultural discovery. Engages young readers with a blend of educational content and entertaining storytelling. Inspires creativity, culinary interest, and appreciation of global cultures.

Hello, France! isn’t just a story; it’s an invitation to explore and taste the wonders of France.

Join Sophie and Stephie as they whisk you away on a delectable escapade full of flavors, sights, and experiences. Perfect for young readers eager to explore a culinary French adventure!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Ekaterina loves to travel and inspire children to explore the world. She has lived on four continents, speaks six languages, and visited almost a hundred countries. Ekaterina holds a master of arts degree in international affairs and studied psychology, linguistics, and elementary education. She also ran an international education company, visiting schools and universities around the world. Ekaterina’s studies and travels prompted her to create Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters, a book series based on travel adventures with her two daughters. When Ekaterina isn’t writing travel stories, trotting the globe, or mastering a new language, she enjoys spending time with her daughters, dancing, doing yoga, painting, kayaking, and frolicking in the ocean. She also loves animals and wishes she had an elephant in her backyard. Ekaterina lives in California with her doctor husband and their two courageous daughters. With her suitcase always packed, her mind always open to exploring a new location, and her computer always ready to receive a new story, Ekaterina can’t wait to share her experiences with young readers.

Learn more at https://www.SophieandStephie.com

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing #1 bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a #1 bestselling author. So much so, they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your #1 bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast.

A donation was made in Ekaterina Otiko’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

