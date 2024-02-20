In the IoT Device Management Market, Projections Point to US$ 28,118.5 Million by 2033, Driven by a Striking 16.8% CAGR

The IoT device management market is predicted to be valued at US$ 4,965.4 million in 2023, rising to US$ 28,118.5 million by 2033. During the projection period, sales of IoT device management are expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 16.8%. Rising demand for IoT services, as well as greater penetration of communication and networking technologies, are expected to drive the market over the next few years.

As part of the Internet of Things, data created by edge devices is transferred, stored, managed, and analyzed. Cloud systems assist with this by providing analytics capabilities. With low-cost, easy-to-deploy technologies, a cloud platform eliminates the need for on-premises data centres.

IoT device management data is saved in the cloud and on cloud platforms. This enables enterprises to comprehend IoT device management and, as a result, build regulations governing it. Furthermore, the expansion of IoT device management has hastened IoT device management adoption across a variety of industrial verticals.

Cloud platforms enable enterprises to link traditional information systems to IoT device management in innovative ways. The cloud solutions of various organisations in the IoT node and gateway industry are being tailored to match the needs of their clients.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., for example, announced the EdgeLock 2GO IoT device management platform in February 2021, which is designed for zero-touch, secure deployment, and security management of IoT device management across their full lifespan. Companies have understood the value of cloud computing in offering IoT device management to their clients, fueling the IoT device management industry even more.

Data centres have become more important as a result of the massive amount of fresh data that is being produced and will need to be stored. For example, when users create new accounts, all of their personal and financial information, as well as usage statistics, must all be saved and encrypted.

The use of data centres will expand as a result of this. With such a significant increase in data consumption and traffic, connectivity between devices and data centres will need to be greatly upgraded, with each one requiring a data connection to operate and interact with other devices. As a result, IoT device management adoption is expected to rise in the future years.

Sales of IoT device management are expected to rise significantly. In addition to this, sales of IoT device management are rising on account of US$ 19.92 Bn by 2026. Increasing sales of IoT device management are also projected to contribute to the growth of the IoT device management market share.

Manufacturers in the IoT device management market get a big platform from which to serve the whole demand for IoT device management. The worldwide sales of IoT device management are seeing increased competition. With growing competition, new competitors are offering a variety of options at reasonable pricing, fulfilling the demand for IoT device management more accessible to customers.

Key Takeaways from the IoT Device Management Market Report:

Software solutions are designed to solve interoperability issues caused by a wide range of heterogeneous devices, as well as to manage large amounts of data while maintaining security and privacy.

The most important software solutions in the field of IoT device management are data management solutions because large amounts of data generated by IoT device management make it difficult for technology providers to deal with.

IoT device management has several advantages, including quick device registration, simple IoT device classification, quick device locating, and remote device administration.

North America will lead the IoT device management industry in 2030.

The use of wireless sensors and networks across numerous end-use industries such as healthcare, retail, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and transportation is propelling the global IoT device management market forward.

Competitive Landscape:

Intel Corporation (U.S.); Qualcomm Technologies (U.S.); Texas Instruments Incorporated (US); STMicroelectronics (Switzerland); IBM (U.S.), and others are major participants in the IoT device management industry.

Intel released new 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs in April 2021, together with Intel’s Optane persistent memory and storage, Ethernet adapters, FPGAs, and optimised software solutions.

Texas Instruments introduced a new Ethernet physical layer (PHY) in October 2020 that can deliver 10-Mbps Ethernet signals up to 1.7 kilometres over a single pair of twisted wires.

Qualcomm and LTE signed a 5-year direct worldwide patent licence deal in August 2019 that included 3G, 4G, and 5G single and multimode devices.

IoT Device Management Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Solution

Service

By Solution:

Real-Time streaming analytics

Security solution

Data management

Remote monitoring

Network bandwidth management

By Service:

Professional services

Managed services

By Organisation Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By Application

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

