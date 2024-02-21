Bybit x Mavia: 1,250,000 MAVIA Airdrop Extravaganza

Singapore, 2024-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — To celebrate the $MAVIA token listing, Bybit crypto exchange has announced a massive airdrop extravaganza for all traders and users.



Mavia is a Web3 mobile strategy game developed by Skrice Studios, with backing by Binance Labs, Delphi Digital, KickStreaming and Mechanism Capital.

Airdrop details

Total prize pool: 1,250,000 MAVIA and 30,000 USDT

Event Period: Feb 5, 2024 – Feb 26, 2024, 10AM UTC

Perk 1: 1,200,000 MAVIA Airdrop

To participate in the MAVIA airdrop, just follow these steps:

Follow the Bybit @Bybit_Official and Mavia @MaviaGame X accounts. Quote/Re-tweet this post and attach a screenshot of your player base.

Here’s an example of the screenshot:

Complete Identity Verification Lv. 1 on Bybit. Deposit 100 USDT and trade MAVIA, or deposit at least $100 worth of MAVIA before the event ends. Answer the questions in the form when you register .

30,000 participants will be randomly selected to win 40 MAVIA!

New to Bybit? Signing up for a Bybit account is quick and easy.

Perk 2: Invite New Users, Unlock 5 MAVIA Each!

Invite new users to join Bybit via this referral link, and participate in Perk 1. Both you and your qualified referee will receive 5 MAVIA. Rewards will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis.

[Affiliate Special] Perk 3: Invite New Users, Unlock 5 USDT Each

For Affiliates and new referees of Affiliates: If you invite new users to join Bybit via this referral link and participate in Perk 1, both you and your qualified referee will each receive 5 USDT. Rewards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Terms and Conditions:

Perk 1

Institutional users or Market Makers are not eligible for this event.

Only deposits and trades made within the event period will be considered in the reward calculation.

Users will still be eligible for the event even if they withdraw USDT during the event.

Deposits made using a Sub Account will not be counted toward this event.

The rewards will be credited to their Bybit Funding Account, Spot Account or Unified Trading Account within 14 days after the event ends.

Perk 2

New users must sign up using a referral code or link from their referral during the event period to be eligible for this event.

Rewards from this event can be combined with the existing Referral Program. Both referrals and referees can enjoy all associated perks.

The rewards will be credited to their Spot Account within 14 days after the event ends.

Users who signed up for their Bybit accounts via Affiliate referral are not eligible for rewards from Perk 2.

Perk 3

This perk is only available for Affiliates and new referees of Affiliates.

Users who are eligible for Perk 3 are excluded from Perk 2.

General