Rohnert Park, CA, 2024-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Smile is an important aspect of human life, and teeth shape and structure provide a great contribution to it. Keeping this in mind, Graton Dental Group brings high-quality veneers to Rohnert Park. These veneers bring changes in the overall dental appearance.

Dr. Raman Gill, a practicing dentist in Graton Dental Group, states, “Smile is a vital aspect in everyone’s life. This shows your personality. If your Smile is not confident enough, then this can have a negative impact on society. Hence, we are introducing high-quality veneers so that you can smile confidently.”

Veneers in Rohnert Park, CA, provides veneers consisting of porcelain shells. These veneers can efficiently blend the tooth structure and provide an attractive outlook. Along with altering the size and shape of the teeth, these veneers also provide prevention of tooth damage.

Graton Dental Group follows a detailed process for their dental veneer service. The procedure includes taking dental impressions. These impressions will be provided in the lab, and then the veneers will be provided. These veneers will match the shape, size, and color of your teeth, and this takes a week to create. First, a part of the tooth enamel is removed, and then a temporary veneer will be placed using a removable glue. Patients have to give a second visit to the dental office when the permanent veneers are created. The temporary veneers will be removed, and the permanent veneers will be placed.

We are focused on providing high-quality dental healthcare so that you can have a healthy and confident smile.

