Lucintel Forecasts Bicycle Market to Reach $99.5 billion by 2028

Posted on 2024-02-21 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

According to the recent study the bicycle market is projected to reach an estimated $99.5 billion by 2028 from $70.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by raising fuel prices, government programs to build bicycle paths and roads, increasing health concerns/fitness consciousness, growing environmental awareness, and increasing traffic congestion.

Browse 130 figures / charts and 72 tables in this 178 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in bicycle market by type (road bicycle, mountain bicycle, kids bicycle, e-bicycle, and other bicycles) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

 “E-bicycle market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the bicycle market is segmented into road bicycle, mountain bicycle, kids bicycle, e-bicycle, and other bicycles. Lucintel forecasts that the e-bicycle market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for zero emission climates, government regulations, and safety standards for bicycling. Development of cycling infrastructure will have a larger impact on the electric bicycle market in emerging markets in the coming years.

Download sample by clicking on bicycle market

“Europe will dominate the bicycle market in near future”

Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to government initiatives to promote sustainable transportation and a healthier lifestyle.

Major players of bicycle market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Giant Manufacturing, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Accell Group NV, Dorel Industry, Tube Investment of India Ltd., Ideal Bike Corporation, Hero Cycles Ltd are among the major bicycle providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution