Lucintel Forecasts United States Residential Humidifier Market to Reach $1.2 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the United States residential humidifier market is projected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2030 from $0.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing adoption of humidifier due to rising respiratory and other health problems and increasing need to maintain indoor air humidity

Browse 33 figures / charts and 39 tables in this 100 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in United States residential humidifier market by product type (warm-mist, ultrasonic, cool-mist, and others) and distribution channels (retail, wholesale, and online).

Download sample by clicking on United States residential humidifier market

“Retail market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on distribution channels, the United States residential humidifier market is segmented into retail, wholesale, and online. Lucintel forecasts that the retail market is expected to remain the largest segment due to rising consumer preference for buying appliances from specialty stores due their ease to buy, discount offers, consumer preference for DIY portable appliances.

“Within the United States residential humidifier market, the cool-mist segment is expected to remain the largest product type”

Based on product type the cool-mist segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing consumer awareness about the ill effect of dry air and the presence of cold and low humid climate are expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Major players of United States residential humidifier market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industrie, Aprilaire, and Sunpentown are among the major United States residential humidifier providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056