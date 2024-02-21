Global Medical Mask Industry on Track to Exceed US$9 Billion by 2030, Anticipates Impressive 9.1% CAGR | FMI Reports

The Global Medical Mask Industry is poised for remarkable expansion, driven by the unprecedented surge in worldwide demand for medical masks. A newly released report from Future Market Insights (FMI) sheds light on the anticipated growth trajectory, projecting a substantial upswing post-2022 and an impressive valuation exceeding US$ 9 billion by the end of 2030.

In recent times, medical masks have become a linchpin in healthcare settings, playing a crucial role during surgical procedures. Their indispensable function in maintaining hygiene and ensuring infection control has fueled a surge in demand across various medical facilities, including ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, dental settings, and more. This surge is further propelled by the availability of diverse mask variants tailored to specific applications and designed for various end-users.

Consistent growth in the number of surgeries performed globally is boosting the demand for anesthesia masks and laryngeal masks, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the Global Medical Mask Industry during the forecast period.

Increasing number of infectious diseases and pollution as well as growth in the number of surgeries worldwide are providing further impetus to the growth of Global Medical Mask Industry.

The COVID-19 Impact on Medical Mask Sales

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put a huge strain on the Global Medical Mask Industry, with the gap between supply and demand gradually widening. COVID-19, being primarily a respiratory disease, makes it imperative to incorporate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as medical masks for both, medical professionals and general public. This is both a challenge and opportunity for market players, which are focusing on scaling up production capacities to satiate the rapidly growing demand.

Key Takeaways of Global Medical Mask Industry Study

In terms of product type, N95 respirators are expected to contribute over 25% of revenue in the medical mask market.

Owing to low product cost and demand, surgical mask is the most preferred choice among costumers.

Surgeries dominate the medical mask market by application, as medical professionals mostly prefer medical masks during surgeries to avoid contamination.

In terms of end user, hospitals are expected to capture over 50% of share in the medical mask market during the forecast period.

North America is the highest revenue generating market by region due to well-established and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. East Asia is expected to offer lucrative opportunities owing to rapid healthcare programs and flourishing medical facilities.

Leading Manufacturers Focus on Mergers & Acquisitions

Leading manufacturers in the medical mask market are focusing on regional mergers & acquisitions to enhance their product portfolio and expand their regional presence. For instance, in 2021, Examinetics announced its collaboration with Moldex-Metric Inc. to offer online respirator clearance evaluations. In 30 march 2022, the company moved quickly to expand its production capacity for N95 masks and start its new operation in Phoenix.

Global Medical Mask Industry, a new study from future market insights, opines on the application of Medical mask from 2014 – 2021 and presents demand projections from 2022 – 2030 based on; product type (surgical mask, N95 respirators, face mask, full-face mask, laryngeal masks and anesthesia masks), application (respiratory safety, infections disease, allergies and surgeries) and end user (hospitals, academic & research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, individual) across seven prominent regions.

