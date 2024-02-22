Lucintel Forecasts Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market to Reach $4.5 billion by 2030

According to the recent study the dental implant and prosthetic market is projected to reach an estimated $4.5 billion by 2030 from $3.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing aging population, increasing awareness of cosmetic and aesthetic dentistry, increasing dental tourism and disposable income, and raising incidences of tooth decay and periodontal diseases.

Browse 119 figures / charts and 93 tables in this 187 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in dental implant and prosthetic market by type (dental implants and prosthetics), implant by material (titanium and zirconium implants), by procedure (root form and plate form implant), by price (premium, value and discount implant), prosthetics by product (crown and bridges, dentures, abutment, veneers, inlays and outlays), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts the dental prosthetics segment is expected to show an above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global dental prosthetic market, crown and bridges, dentures, abutment, veneers and inlays & onlays are the segments by product type. Crown and bridges is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Crowns and bridges are used as substitutes for amalgam fillings; these offer a more permanent solution to tooth decay and periodontal diseases, and this leads to increasing demand. In crowns and bridges, the materials include all ceramics, porcelain fused to metal and metal.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to the increasing aging population of the region and favorable reimbursement programs and government expenditure for dental procedures.

Straumann AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sinora, Zimmer Biomet Holding, Henry Schein are the major suppliers in the dental implant and prosthetic market.

