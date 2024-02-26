Global Retail Printers Market Sustains Growth Trajectory, Anticipated to Surpass US$ 4.9 Billion by 2026 with a Robust 6.7% CAGR

The global retail printers market is advancing steadily, with projected sales reaching a significant milestone of US$ 3.8 billion in 2022. With a resilient Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, the market is set for notable expansion, foreseeing a valuation surpassing US$ 4.9 billion by 2026.

A key driver behind this upward trajectory is the industry’s steadfast commitment to sustainability. Manufacturers of retail printing solutions are strategically shifting towards eco-friendly and environmentally responsible systems, reflecting growing concerns regarding the environmental impact associated with conventional printing methods.

As the competition in the retail sector is becoming more and more intense, retailers are concentrating on offering a personalised experience to their customers which streamlines their activity in the store and offers them a pleasant experience, thus retaining their loyalty and increasing store footfalls.

Due to the installation of printers in retail stores, retailers can offer their customers a variety of customer-centric campaigns such as giving them discount vouchers along with their bills. Such printing terminals also enable retailers to offer various loyalty programs to their customers, thereby increasing the frequency of customer visits and subsequently the sales and revenue margins.

Also, by streamlining their operations, retailers can switch over to the omni-channel platform, giving their customers more options and enabling them to buy products from their stores through a variety of channels. This helps retailers fulfil the high expectations of their customers, helping them expand their business and offer a happy and unforgettable experience to their customers.

U.S. Retail Printers Market Outlook: Elevating Customer Experience Through Unique Solutions

In the dynamic landscape of the United States, the shifting preferences of consumers are poised to compel retailers to enhance their service offerings and streamline product deliveries. In 2022, the North American retail printers market is expected to claim a substantial share, approximately 42.7%, as indicated by insights from FMI (Financial Market Insights).

Prospects for the U.K. Retail Printers Market: Surging Demand in the E-commerce Sector

The burgeoning trend of online shopping in the United Kingdom, fueled by the convenient access to a diverse array of products and doorstep delivery services, is anticipated to drive the demand for retail billing printers. According to FMI projections, the European retail printers market is poised to capture a share of about 25.8% in 2022.

India’s Retail Printers Market: Government Initiatives Fuelling Growth

India’s vibrant retail landscape, marked by the presence of numerous prominent retail chains, is expected to catalyze the demand for retail label printing solutions in the foreseeable future. Within the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region, the retail printers market is predicted to secure a share of approximately 16.0% in 2022, underlining the significant growth potential, buoyed in part by government funding initiatives to develop advanced retail printer machines.

Global Retail Printers Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report on the global retail printers market has an entire section devoted to study the competition landscape of this market in which the key players operating in the market are profiled. This section also has important information about these companies such as the company overview, key financials, geographical reach, SWOT analysis, key strategies, etc.

Key Players:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

SATO Holdings Corporation

Star Micronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba TEC Corporation

TSC Auto Id Technology Co., Ltd.

Postek Electronics Co., Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Retail Printers Market by Category:

By Product Type:

Desktop Printers

Industrial Printers

Mobile Printers

Other Product Types

By Technology:

Thermal Transfer Label Printer

Direct Thermal Label Printer

Inkjet Label Printer

Laser Label Printer

Thermal Transfer Paper Printer

Direct Transfer Paper Printer

Impact Paper Printer

Inkjet Paper Printer

By Application:

Departmental Stores

Warehouse Retailers

Mom & Pop Stores

E-commerce

Supermarkets

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

