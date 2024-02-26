Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Poised to Reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Technological Advances

Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis underscores a prospective 1.9 times expansion during the forecast period, generating attractive investment avenues for manufacturers. The North American region is poised to lead the way, boasting a significant 27.1% industry share in 2022. FMI’s projections also indicate a promising 6.5% year-on-year growth between 2022 and 2023 in global consumption of direct-to-shape inkjet printers. Plastic substrates and solvent-based inks are expected to emerge as key drivers, further enhancing the market’s growth trajectory.
The superior blending of colors, high-quality printing, good printing speed, and compatibility with multiple substrate types such as glass, metal, and plastic among others, make DTS inkjet printers a far better choice than traditional printers. Additionally, DTS inkjet printers help in manufacturing cost reduction by eliminating the need for costly labels. DTS inkjet printers increase efficiency, reduce material expenses, elevate cost-effectiveness, can carry out mass customization, and have environmental benefits.
Growing demand for products with complex designs and customized goods also propels the sales of DTS inkjet printers in the global market. Furthermore, the use of UV curable inks, prevents print quality degradation due to exposure to UV rays, by direct-to-shape inkjet printers is expected to propel the market over the forecast period. All these factors are expected to expand the market for direct-to-shape inkjet printers during the forecast period.
Key Takeaways:
- Solvent-based ink type in the direct-to-shape inkjet printers industry is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6%
- Bottles will account for nearly 26.6% market share in the application category
- Direct-to-Shape inkjet printers account for 7.3% of the inkjet printers’ value of US$ 52.1 Bn.
- North America is estimated to dominate the industry with a share of 27.1% in 2022.
- East Asia’s direct-to-shape inkjet printer market will continue growing at a healthy rate of 8.8% market through 2032.
- South Asia will exhibit a robust CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.
- Europe is anticipated to record a 23.4% growth rate in the market through 2032.
Direct-To-Shape Inkjet Printers Market By Category
By ink type:
- Solvent Based
- Water Based
- UV Curing Inks
By substrate type:
- Plastic
- Glass
- Metal
- Paper
- Fabric
- Wood
By application:
- Bottles
- Cans
- Drums
- Tubes
- Folding Cartons
- Others (Bags, Trays etc.)
By end use:
- Food
- Beverages
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics
- Personal Care & Homecare
- Chemical
- Others (Automotive, etc.)
By region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
Author
Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.
Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.
