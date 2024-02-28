Automotive Engineering Services Market Poised for Robust Growth, Reaching US$ 3.2 Billion by 2033

The global Automotive Engineering Services Market in 2022 was US$ 1.46 Billion and is estimated to be US$ 1.6 Billion in 2023. According to FMI, reports mentioned that the automotive engineering services market will expand at a CAGR of 7.17% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 3.2 Billion by 2033.

An increase in awareness and demand for technological solutions including connectivity, and collision avoidance sensors among others in automotive is driving the growth of the market. Rise in requirements for lightweight vehicles as governments and manufacturers are mainly focusing on the designs and development of lightweight vehicles for making more fuel-efficient vehicles.

The increase in the requirements for safety-related systems because of government regulations is the major factor driving the automotive engineering services market. The growth in adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is raising the production of these vehicles which is henceforth anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global automotive engineering services market expanded at a CAGR of 6.42% between 2018 and 2022.

India is forecasted to develop a 6.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

China is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033.

North America has captured a market share of 43.2% in 2022.

European market bolstered at a market share of 48.2% in 2022.

Under the service segment, prototypes were registered at a market share of 56.2% in 2022.

“Demand for advanced and autonomous connectivity features is influencing innovation intensely and is one of the major key drivers of the automotive engineering services market”, commented a Future Market Insights analyst.

Market Competition

Companies aim to develop cutting-edge solutions during the entire life cycle of a product, from the design and inception phase to the end of its service life. They also strategically locate their main factories in emerging markets to make it ideal to service the developing markets.

Key companies profiled in the Automotive Engineering Services Market

FEV Group GmbH IAV Ricardo AVL ALTEN Group Bertrandt ALTRAN L&T Technology Capgemini Service SAS T-NET JAPAN Co., Ltd. DesignTech Systems. Tech Mahindra Limited EDAG Engineering GmbH Horiba, Ltd.

Some of the new developments in the automotive engineering services market are:

In May 2023, Tech Mahindra inaugurated Technology Development Center in Oman.

In August 2023, Temasek is planning to invest 12 billion rupees ($145 million) in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s electric vehicle unit, valuing it at US$ 9.8 billion.

Key Segments Profiled in Automotive Engineering Services Market

By Service Type:

Testing & Diagnostic

System Integration

Designing

Prototyping

Research

By Applications:

ADAS & Safety

Body & Chassis

Powertrain & Exhaust

Interior, Exterior & Body Engineering

Electrical, Electronics & Body Controls

Connectivity Services

Simulation

By Location:

Outsourced Services

In-house Services

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

