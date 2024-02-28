Automotive Soft Trim Interior Materials Market Forecasted to Reach US$ 9.6 Billion by 2033

According to forecasts, the automotive soft trim interior materials market is expected to be US$ 6,007.8 million in 2023 and US$ 9,601.3 million by 2033.

The market’s rising demand has encouraged the ongoing development of manufacturing procedures for vehicle interiors. Future vehicle interior producers need to adapt to shifting consumer preferences and grow in a varied, distinctive, and branded way while maintaining high standards for quality and safety.

Also, top automakers are competing to add climate-controlled car seats to hybrid vehicle models, which use energy to heat or cool the seats. A limited number of the market’s electric and hybrid vehicles already have some.

The number is anticipated to rise shortly as consumers and automakers look for more environmentally friendly options, boosting demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, the automotive soft trim interior materials market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 4.9%.

In 2023, the United States is expected to develop the automotive soft trim interior materials business with a share of 12.3%.

The automotive soft trim interior materials market grew considerably to US$ 5,743.6 million in 2022.

The automotive soft trim interior materials sector expanded at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2022.

By 2033, China’s automotive soft trim interior materials market is projected to develop with a CAGR of 4.6%.

By 2033, India’s automotive soft trim interior materials industry is projected to develop with a CAGR of 5.2%.

Japan’s automotive soft trim interior materials industry is expected to expand significantly, with a 6.1% share in 2023.

Australia’s automotive soft trim interior materials sector is expected to expand, with a share of 1.1% in 2023.

Germany’s automotive soft trim interior materials sector is expected to expand, with a share of 10.5% in 2023.

In 2023, the leather segment is likely to dominate the market, with a share of 18.7%, based on material type.

Competitors Winning Strategies

As the importance of sustainability increases, businesses are creating soft-trim materials that are recyclable, environmentally friendly, and derived from renewable resources. This trend towards eco-friendly methods is consistent with rising consumer awareness and legislative obligations.

In the automobile sector, mergers and acquisitions are frequently used to increase product diversity and consolidate market dominance. Companies either buy out or merge with comparable enterprises to access cutting-edge technology, customer growth, and market position.

Key Players

NHK SPRING Co., Ltd Faurecia Interior Systems, Inc. Lear Corporation. SEIREN Co., Ltd. Grupo Antolin Magna International Inc. Toyota Boshoku Corporation TS TECH CO., LTD. Adient plc GST AutoLeather Mayur Uniquoters Limited The Haartz Corporation Recticel NV/SA Auto Trim Classic Soft Trim

Recent Development:

In October 2022, upholstery fabric produced from recycled plastic bottles was unveiled by Lear Corp., a producer of automobile seats and electronic systems. Also, the business disclosed intentions to work with a significant carmaker to deliver a 100% recyclable sueded material for use in centers and door panels in 2024.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan) and TACHI-S CO., LTD. (Japan) announced in March 2017 that they had inked a collaboration agreement to increase their respective competitiveness in the global automotive markets and provide car seats that meet consumer expectations.

Key Segments

By Material Type:

Fabric

Leather

Thermoplastic Polymers (Includes PVC)

Thermoplastic Elastomers

Thermoplastic Olefins (TPO)

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

By Application:

Door Trim

Seating

Cockpit and Dashboard

Pillar Trim

Headliner

Floor/Acoustic Systems

Trunk

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Sub-Compact

Compact

Mid-Size

Sedan

SUV/MUV

Luxury

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

The Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

